Boy injured in hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn, police say

By AJ Jondonero
 1 day ago

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A boy was crossing a street in Brooklyn when he got hit by a car Monday morning, according to police.

Around 8:40 a.m., the 12-year-old pedestrian was in the vicinity of Wilson Avenue and Bleecker Street when he got hit by a driver in a car attempting to make a left turn, authorities said.

The boy was taken to a hospital. Officials said he sustained a minor injury to his left leg. The driver fled the scene.

Investigation by police regarding the hit-and-run crash is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Veronica Irving
1d ago

I wondered why he ran if he believed that he was innocent? So him running proved that he is in the wrong. Hopefully that youngster will heal from his injuries.

