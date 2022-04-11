Boy injured in hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn, police say
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A boy was crossing a street in Brooklyn when he got hit by a car Monday morning, according to police.
Around 8:40 a.m., the 12-year-old pedestrian was in the vicinity of Wilson Avenue and Bleecker Street when he got hit by a driver in a car attempting to make a left turn, authorities said.
The boy was taken to a hospital. Officials said he sustained a minor injury to his left leg. The driver fled the scene.
Investigation by police regarding the hit-and-run crash is ongoing.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
