A week after the Masters, the PGA Tour will head to Harbour Town for the RBC Heritage. Scottie Scheffler won't be on Hilton Head Island to try and become the first player since Bernhard Langer (1985) to win a tartan jacket and a green jacket in back-to-back weeks. But this event still has plenty of star power, with five of the world's top 10 in the field.

GOLF ・ 22 HOURS AGO