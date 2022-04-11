ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Hardy, defense star in EHS win at Busch

By Matt Kamp
 1 day ago
Edwardsville's Cade Hardy makes a diving catch in center field in the first inning against Jackson at Busch Stadium. (Rick Brewer/For the Intelligencer)

ST. LOUIS – Just playing at Busch Stadium is enough to make a memory for high school teams.

Cade Hardy took it a step further and put together a first inning to remember.

The Edwardsville senior made a diving catch with his back to the infield to save two runs and then roped a two-run triple into right during a six-run first inning to help the Tigers to a 12-0 victory over the Jackson Indians on Sunday afternoon.

“Today was awesome to be out here with everyone,” Hardy said. “We were able to come out here and show what we can do.”

Ranked second in the Prep Baseball Report Power 25 for Illinois, Edwardsville is 11-0 with 37 straight regular-season wins.

It was the 18th win in a row for EHS at Busch Stadium, dating back to 2002, when the Tigers lost 4-3 to Jerseyville.

Jackson, ranked 10 th in Missouri Class 6, is 9-2.

“We played about as good as the weather and it was great. I couldn’t be prouder of our guys. We put up 12 runs, put up a bunch of hits, had our guys throw well and make a bunch of plays. To do that against a team that was arguably one of the better teams in Missouri is a credit to the guys with how hard they have been working,” EHS coach Tim Funkhouser said.

Sunday’s game was the annual Busch Stadium game for the Tigers, who sold tickets for the Cardinals-Pirates game that preceded theirs. Following a 9-4 loss for the Cardinals, the Tigers and Indians took the field at approximately 5:30 p.m.

EHS put on a show for its fans.

With two outs and runners at the corners, Jackson’s Clayton Ernst lined a shot into center that was tailing into left field. Hardy, who earlier in the inning just missed making a diving catch on Quinton Borders’ triple, laid out and made a diving catch over his shoulder with his back to the infield.

“I had another chance at one and knew I wasn’t going to miss it. I left it all out there and made the catch,” Hardy said. “They were gaining momentum in that inning and that swung it back to us and we went from there.”

It saved at least two runs and kept the Tigers from facing a rare deficit.

Edwardsville hasn’t trailed in a game since falling behind 1-0 to Granite City in the top of the first inning on March 23. The Tigers answered with two runs in the bottom of the first and won 14-4.

“Cade made a great play,” said Stearns, the starting pitcher for the Tigers. “That was huge for us because if that ball drops this is a completely different ball game.”

The Tigers carried the momentum into the bottom of the first with six runs on four hits.

The first seven hitters reached for EHS, including Stearns with an RBI single, Riley Iffrig with an RBI fielder’s choice, Adam Powell with a two-run double and Hardy with a two-run double.

Hardy’s hit that one-hopped off the wall in the right-field corner made it 6-0.

“We started off hot and it was good that we didn’t get cold after sitting here for about five hours,” Stearns said.

Stearns pitched a 1-2-3 second with the help of left fielder Jacoby Roberson, who made a running catch in the corner before slamming into the wall for the final out.

“I crashed into the wall pretty hard and took blunt force to the hip and tweaked my knee a little bit. It felt pretty nice to catch that,” Roberson said. “That started another spark. Cade’s play in center started it and hyped me up to go make that play.”

Edwardsville repeated its first inning with a six-run third that featured six hits.

Roberson started the scoring with a two-run double into right, then scored on an errant throw on a stolen base attempt and Funkhouser grounded out to plate a run for the 10-0 lead.

Copeland had an RBI single to left and Iffrig lined an RBI double into left to make it 12-0.

EHS finished the game with 13 hits.

Hardy was 3 for 3 with two RBIs, while Stearns was 3 for 3 with an RBI, Roberson was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Iffrig was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Funkhouser, Copeland and Powell each had a hit and RBI.

“I felt really good at the plate and was seeing the ball really well,” Roberson said.

Stearns picked up the win on the mound, going three innings and allowing two hits with five strikeouts and a walk.

Jake Holder needed just six pitches for a scoreless fourth and Logan Geggus struck out one in a scoreless fifth.

Sunday’s game was the start of a busy week for the Tigers, who will travel to Collinsville on Tuesday before hosting the Kahoks on Thursday to start Southwestern Conference action.

On Saturday, EHS will play in the Twin Cities Invitational against St. Rita at 1:30 p.m. and Normal Community at 4 p.m. Both games will be played at Normal Community in Normal.

“Our confidence is at the max right now,” Hardy said. “We’re continuing to push for that state title.”

Edwardsville, IL
