Frankfort, MI

County to consider moving Frankfort ambulance station

By Colin Merry
Benzie County Record Patriot
 1 day ago
Benzie County officials are looking into the possibility of moving the Frankfort ambulance station to a more centralized location.  (Courtesy photo/Getty Images)

BENZIE COUNTY – The Location of one of Benzie County’s EMS stations is up for debate as the Benzie County Board of Commissioners consider how to give the county the best coverage.

The station in question is a converted private residence in Frankfort on Park Avenue, across from Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital. It is one of two stations where county funded ambulance and EMS responders operate out of. The other is located on North Thompsonville Highway north of the Village of Honor.

“We (county officals) were considering a third day truck, but we are re-evaluating, shifting to other priorities,” said county administrator Katie Zeits. “The long story short is if we are only going to have two ambulances, it would make sense to have both centrally located. The station in Frankfort is not centrally located.”

Zeits said the discussion was ongoing, and no decisions have been made on whether to get another ambulance or move the Frankfort station to a central location. The discussion is on the agenda for the April 12 board of commissioners meeting.

“If we continue to have two trucks, the board might move the station out of Frankfort,” Zeits said. “All of the county is equally served. If we add a third truck, it makes sense to keep one in Frankfort.”

Josh Mills, superintendent for the city of Frankfort, said the number of runs to Frankfort and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital, as well as transfers to Munson Medical Center from Paul Oliver, make the Frankfort station a good location.

“The city doesn’t want to see the ambulance leave,” Mills said. “The amount of runs would indicate Frankfort is the busiest. It indicates the need is here.”

The next Benzie County Board of Commissioners meeting is at 9 a.m. on April 12 at the Benzie County Government Center.

Benzie County Record Patriot

Benzie County, MI
