Jackson, MS

MSDH central office experiences power outage

By WLBT.com Staff
 1 day ago

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health's...

WJTV 12

As Mississippi cities opt out of medical marijuana, business hopefuls shut out

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – Mississippians hoping to start medical marijuana businesses are up against a new obstacle: city aldermen.  Despite voters overwhelmingly passing Initiative 65 to create a medical marijuan program in November 2020, the state supreme court struck it down on constitutional technicality. After months of uncertainty, Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Medical […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Free gas giveaway for seniors to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A free gas giveaway for seniors and those with disabilities will be held in Jackson on Wednesday, March 23. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. at the Chuk Stop Food Mart located at 3165 Robinson Street. The organizers of the event are 90.1 FM WMPR, Coffee and Conversation and Wanda […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Students evacuate Warren Central High School due to fire

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A small fire was extinguished at Warren Central High School on Friday, April 8, according to Vicksburg Daily News. A construction crew was working on the roof toward the back of Building A when a small fire started. There was some smoke in the building. Students were evacuated until the fire […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WKRG News 5

Tracking power outages in Alabama

UPDATE (11:34 a.m.): Power outages in Alabama are decreasing, with 207 active power outages and 3,527 customers impacted by the outages. UPDATE (10:47 a.m.): In Baldwin County, Riviera utilities reported 79 power outages in the area. Baldwin EMC reported 103 power outages. UPDATE (9:41 a.m.): 6,098 Alabama Power customers affected by 246 active power outages, […]
ALABAMA STATE
WAPT

Two found dead in Jackson neighborhood

JACKSON, Miss. — Two people were found dead in a Jackson neighborhood. JPD found the bodies around 8:30 p.m. Monday on Locksley Drive at Forest Avenue. Police said after shots were reportedly fired in the avenue, they responded and saw a white car in the street with the passenger door open.
JACKSON, MS
WREG

Sheriff: Ashley McDonald’s remains found in burned house

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — Investigators remain tight-lipped about details surrounding the death of Ashley McDonald of Memphis, whose remains were discovered in a remote area of Mississippi and officially identified Wednesday. The Hickory Hill woman had been missing since November, when she was reportedly going to meet a man in Batesville, Mississippi. The car […]
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Eight things to know before moving to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – You may have told someone you’ll be relocating to Mississippi, and you were met with, “Why are moving there out of all places?!” Or “There’s nothing to do there!” Well, coming from a Mississippian, you’re not crazy for deciding to breathe in the southern hospitality or to immerse yourself into a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A prominent attorney and former candidate for Mississippi Governor has passed away. John Arthur Eaves, Sr., ran for Mississippi governor three times. He is best known for representing clients across the state, nation, and internationally. His son John Arthur Eaves, Jr., tells us one of the cases...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

LIST: School closures due to severe weather on April 13

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday, April 13, some schools will close. Central Mississippi Canton Public School District – Early Dismissal at 12:00 p.m. Clinton Public School District – Early Dismissal  Clinton Park, Northside, Eastside – 11:00 a.m.  Lovett, Clinton Junior High School – 11:45 a.m. Sumner Hill, Clinton […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Tupelo couple sues north Mississippi hospital for alleged balance billing

TUPELO, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – A Tupelo couple is suing a north Mississippi hospital and its affiliates over an alleged balance-billing scheme that cost them nearly $50,000.  Balance billing is illegal under a state law passed in 2013. The law states that if a health care provider accepts payment from a health insurance company on […]
TUPELO, MS

