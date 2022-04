During the recent opening of ‘s Giga Texas factory, Elon Musk took the stage to present the production model of the Cybertruck. Announced back in 2019, the Cybertruck was originally set for release in 2021, but after a delay, the vehicle is now set to launch sometime in 2023. Musk also issued an apology for the delay of the highly-anticipated Cybertruck. The look at the production model reveals that much of the car’s concept is retained but the handles have been removed, settling on an automatic opening system.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO