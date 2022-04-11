ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Delayed Passengers Connecting in the US from Europe Now Can Seek Up to €650

By Charlie
 1 day ago
Thanks to a new court ruling regarding EC 261, passengers delayed in the US after connecting from Europe are now eligible for up to €650 in compensation. The European Union has strict passenger rights governing a broad array of travel but there is one regulation that is great for collecting compensation...

