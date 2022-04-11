ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Day of Service saw Hillsdale residents and students partner on over 25 projects

By Elyse Hawkins
 1 day ago
Residents of the City of Hillsdale and students from Hillsdale College partnered together over the weekend to work on 25 different service projects around Hillsdale County.

The annual ‘Day of Service’ was hosted by the Hillsdale College Great Opportunities for Assistance and Leadership (GOAL) Program.

Saturday morning, around 300 Hillsdale students and alumni split up into small groups to volunteer for everything from cleaning schoolyards, washing the hospital windows, cleaning cemeteries, getting coffee with widows, to playing games with adults with special needs.

Jeffery Rogers, associate dean of men, assisted in putting together the Day of Service. He said it is a great opportunity for the city and college to work together to serve the whole community.

“The goal is the opportunity for the community and the college to partner to do something really awesome,” Rogers said, “And that’s to beautify the city of Hillsdale.”

GOAL Coordinator Lucy Cuneo said she appreciated seeing the number of students that came out to serve the community.

“I really enjoyed seeing students who had never volunteered before take steps to serve their Hillsdale community,” she said.

Sophomore Truman Kjos was one of those students who volunteered. He spent his time cleaning a local cemetery.

“Day of Service was a great day to serve the community and spend time with others in my dorm,” he said.

County National Bank sponsored pizza and beverages for the volunteers after they finished their projects.

Rogers said the experience the students get will also have long-term positive impacts on them.

“We want the students to serve here so that when they go to wherever they are going, wherever life takes them, they’ll do this in other communities,” he said.

The Hillsdale County Veterans Hall of Valor supplied funding for a grave restoration and cleaning project.

Rogers said that volunteer service is not just beneficial for those being helped, but also for the volunteers.

“It’s a God-given duty to help others,” Rogers said, “I think people will be really blessed by doing that.”

