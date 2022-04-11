ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean win big at CMT Music Awards

By ANDREW DALTON, KRISTIN M. HALL
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01pAmV_0f5hvXOL00
1 of 32

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean were the big winners, the Judds reunited, and Kelsea Ballerini turned a tough break into a one-woman house party at Monday night’s CMT music awards.

Underwood and Aldean won video of the year and collaborative video of the year for their duet “If I Didn’t Love You” on the show that uses fan votes to honor the best in country music videos.

“This one’s all about the fans man,” Underwood said as she accepted the belt-buckle CMT trophy for video of the year, a record 25th win for her.

“I’m pretty sure I picked the perfect partner for this song,” Aldean said.

The Judds made their first major awards show performance in over two decades, with 76-year-old Naomi and her 57-year-old daughter Wynonna singing their signature 1990 classic “Love Can Build a Bridge.”

They were joined by a gospel choir in the performance that was pre-recorded outside the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The show from the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee made the best of the last-minute absence of co-host Kelsea Ballerini, who tested positive for COVID-19 a few days earlier.

Her co-host, “Avengers” actor Anthony Mackie, took the stage alone at the start of the live CBS telecast and introduced a “backup KB,” Kane Brown, to help with hosting duties. Brown was also the night’s most nominated artist but came up empty.

But Ballerini wouldn’t be left out. She appeared on a big screen from home, decked out in a full awards-show dress in her living room.

“This is my normal Monday night, in full glam, with lighting I set up myself, and a remote truck outside,” Ballerini said. “I would so much rather be there with you, but I will be popping in all night long.”

Later in the show, Ballerini performed from her backyard, singing her new single “Heartfirst” alone with a white guitar while standing on the grass with images of her band projected on to a curtain hung behind her.

She made constant costume changes, appearing in a new dress for each appearance and ending the night in her pajamas.

Miranda Lambert won her eighth CMT award, for female video of the year, for “If I Was a Cowboy,” which she also performed.

“I am so happy to be a part of the women of country music today,” Lambert said.

Cody Johnson won male video of the year for ”′Til You Can’t.”

Maddie & Tae won best group or duo video for “Woman You Got.” Tae Kerr, who recently went through a difficult pregnancy and premature birth, appeared on a screen from home during their acceptance, holding her new baby.

“I’ve missed you, I’ve missed you so much, and I’ve been drinking because I’m so nervous,” Maddie Font said to her musical partner during an acceptance speech where she went from laughs to tears and back again. “Tell that baby girl I love her.”

At age 69, George Strait won his first ever CMT award, taking CMT performance of the year for “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone?” from “CMT Giants: Charley Pride’.”

Performances came fast and furious during the three hour show.

Keith Urban opened the telecast with his single “Wild Hearts,” followed immediately by the duet “Never Say Never” from Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, who stepped out to the front of an outdoor stage to let the Nashville rain hit them as they sang.

Underwood sang her song “Ghost Story” in a pre-taped performance from her Las Vegas residency, taking flight mid-song Cirque du Soleil-style on a cloth swing hung from the ceiling.

Jimmie Allen, Monica and Little Big Town gave the first live performance of their collaboration “Pray.” All wore all white and stood on a smoke covered stage as inspirational images from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine were shown behind them.

The hosting change-up wasn’t the only hiccup the show faced: lightning forced the closure of the CMT’s pink carpet before most stars arrived to have their photos taken and be interviewed.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Underwood has won 25 CMT awards.

___

Dalton reported from Los Angeles.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Comments / 0

Related
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Duets With Her Mom Onstage in Las Vegas: ‘Life Sure Is Amazing’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Boot

Looks Could Kill on the 2022 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]

Country music's biggest stars and hottest newcomers brought their best fashion to the CMT Music Awards red carpet on Monday night (April 11). Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, the Judds and more chose vibrant colors as they strutted solo or with a significant other. Miranda Lambert brought husband Brendan...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows with very bold top but her coat gets everyone talking

Miranda Lambert brought the house down during her recent shows in the UK and she thanked fans for their support by giving them a look at her show-stopping on-stage outfit. The country music queen wowed her fans with her voice and her appearance during the festivities in England, Ireland and Scotland.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares sweet snap with husband to celebrate wonderful news

Miranda Lambert has had an incredibly exciting few months in her career, with everything from sell-out shows to awards. While the country singer is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, she is always supported by her husband Brendan McLoughlin, and shared one particularly memorable picture of the pair celebrating her success back in October when she marked her induction into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Cole Swindell
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Kane Brown
Person
Keith Urban
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Cody Johnson
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough showcases incredible figure in very risque outfit

Julianne Hough has taken to Instagram with another sensational photo for her fans. The 33-year-old dancers wowed her followers as she shared a snapshot showing her in a Chicago-inspired ensemble, including a plunging bralette complete with tassels that fell midway down her calves, and high-heeled black boots. WATCH: Julianne Hough...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music Awards#Ap#The Municipal Auditorium#Cbs
Parade

The Real Reason Kenedi Anderson Quit American Idol

For the past two weeks, suspiciously, American Idol has not released video of Platinum Ticket winner Kenedi Anderson’s performances from Hollywood Week—either her Duets or Showstopper performances—leading to suspicions that the 17-year-old from Crozet, Va., had quit the show. The Real Reason Why Kenedi Anderson Quit American...
CROZET, VA
Simplemost

Reba McEntire And Her Son Danced To Her Song At His Wedding

The mother-son dance is a highlight at many weddings — maybe even more so when the mom in question is country music legend Reba McEntire. That was the case when McEntire’s son, Shelby Blackstock, married Marissa Branch in a ceremony that took place at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom park. First, the happy couple exchanged their vows in a private, nighttime ceremony held in front of the iconic Cinderella Castle. People magazine was on hand to capture the first photos released to the public of the newly married couple, who posed with McEntire and Blackstock’s father, Narvel Blackstock.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

After Kelly Clarkson ‘Collapses’ on Her Talk Show, She Sharpens Up in Retro-Inspired Mary Janes at ‘American Song Contest’ Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson hit the red carpet of “American Song Contest” after competing against Anne Hathaway on her talk show earlier in the day, where she literally hit the floor on her namesake talk show. The “Breakaway” singer attended the red carpet premiere of “American Song Contest,” a new NBC show. Clarkson is hosting the competition series alongside Snoop Dogg as they try to find the best original song written by an American. To the event, Clarkson donned a black and white polka dot dress from Monique Lhuillier, which featured tulle overlay and a matching...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Watch Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Jason Aldean Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend and Charlie Puth are among the artists who took the stage for the ninth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards. The awards show, which aired live on Fox, was hosted by LL Cool J, who also performed. Lopez was joined by a cast of drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, who dressed in the singer’s most iconic outfits, as well as actor Billy Porter, who introduced her performance. Lopez performed “On My Way (Marry Me)” and “Get Right” before accepting the evening’s Icon Award. Legend and Puth teamed...
MUSIC
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

847K+
Followers
415K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy