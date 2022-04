You may have heard whispers about a few new bar openings lately. One19 opened in October. Then came Venice Bar, Saint Tuesday, Sei Less, UnPublished at Serafina in the Sky and Dom. What do they all have in common? They all hark back to the speakeasies of yore. This is not to mention simply somewhat hidden bars like Nothing Really Matters, whose owner Adrien Gallo acknowledges its tucked-away location fits the bill, but doesn’t shout it out as a branding opportunity.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 28 DAYS AGO