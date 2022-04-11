SOFTBALL: Bulldogs Edge Imperial, 4-3

CALEXICO — Falling behind in the first inning didn’t bother the Calexico High School softball team, knowing the Bulldogs’ lineup brings a potent offense with it every time it steps on the field. Trailing 2-0 after the top of the first, the Bulldogs (12-4 overall, 3-0...
An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
The #7 seeded Gremlins started off the Kaysinger Conference Tournament on Saturday by defeating the Otterville Eagles, 16-1. Sacred Heart collected eleven hits in the game. Keely Elwell went 3-for-3 and drove in four RBIs. Elwell also was on the mound for the Gremlins, allowing one run on three hits, striking out six.
Action from the Beardstown softball team's win over Liberty in the fifth-place game of the Tiger Softball Showcase at Beardstown Saturday night. (Dennis Mathes) Shelby Goodrich went 3-for-3 with a double and a home run as the Beardstown softball team beat arch-rival Rushville-Industry 13-8 on Monday to improve to 5-4 on the season.
A day after being outplayed in every facet of the game, McNeese State flipped the script on Southeastern Louisiana, sweeping a doubleheader Saturday to return to the top of the Southland Conference softball standings. McNeese (24-15, 8-1 SLC) completed the sweep with a 9-3 win in Game 2 after winning...
Freshman Massimo Cereghino opens some eyes and serves notice he'll be a force with opening round of 69.The Molalla High School golf team got its season rolling by hosting a tournament April 5 at Arrowhead Golf Course. It was the first full nine holes many of the athletes had ever played, according to coach Grant Boustead. The varsity was made up of Massimo Cereghino, Tyson Ferrell, Jack Davies, Connor Galusha and Austin Case. Catelyn Pappas was the lone varsity girl and the Indians fielded nine junior varsity players as well. "The highlight of the day was the personal low score from freshman Massimo Cereghino, who shot a 69 (-2)," said Boustead. Cereghino's score topped the boy's field, which included players from Woodburn, Estacada, North Marion, Country Christian and Gladstone, by 11 strokes. Overall, Molalla finished with a score of 380, "which is a great starting point for our first tournament of the year," Boustead said. "Catelyn Pappas, playing in her first varsity contest, showed great improvement and shot a 127." Molalla gets back in action on April 18 at Langdon Farms Golf Club in Aurora. {loadposition sub-article-01}
