Unique Easter basket ideas

Cottontails venture out from burrows as local residents anticipate fun holiday weekend.There's a spring in the step of East Multnomah County residents as everyone, including furry neighbors, hop into Easter weekend. With plenty of fun events on the horizon even the critters along the Springwater Corridor Trail are looking forward to a visit from the Easter Bunny. This cottontail rabbit was bouncing along in Fairlawn Cemetery Saturday morning, April 9. Wildlife photographer Carol Zyvatkauskas recommends walking slowly and quietly along any hedgerows to best spot rabbits and bunnies — including the blackberry brambles along the Springwater, where rabbits will venture out if they feel safe. Cottontails are found across the country and are recognizable by their stubby white tails. They are sociable animals within their peer group, and unlike other rodents, they eat while on all fours. Don't expect to spot many during windy East County days. Like humans, they prefer to bundle up inside their burrows on breezy days because the wind interferes with their hearing capabilities.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 39 MINUTES AGO