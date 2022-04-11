ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Unique Easter basket ideas

By WJHG Newsroom
WJHG-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Easter is on the way, and you may be looking for unique items...

www.wjhg.com

The Oregonian

Easter baskets, candy and toys to order before the holiday

Now is the time to get started on Easter presents for your little ones. From festive baskets to fun collectable toys, Easter gifts require a lot of details and there is no better way to get everything together than some online shopping. No matter what your kids, friends or other family members enjoy, there is a basket for them.
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

CORGI FALLS OVERBOARD FROM YACHT IN FLORIDA,THEN SWIMS 7 MILES TO SHORE

A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident’s yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

Largest flea market in Florida held on Hwy 90

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bargain shoppers, thrifters, and treasure hunters are gathering on Highway 90 for Florida’s 275-mile yard sale from Pensacola to Live Oak: Flea Across Florida. “Pretty much yard selling, just trying to get rid of a bunch of stuff,” one seller Sheyna Weeks said. “It...
FLORIDA STATE
Panama City, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Panama City, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Panama City, FL
WJHG-TV

Join Papa Joe’s Bayside for Easter Weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Easter weekend is upon us and Papa Joe’s Bayside in Panama City plans to bring a fun event. The fun starts this Friday and Saturday with food trucks, live music, and fun activities. “We’ve got a lot of stuff for the entire family,” Cassandra...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

New Publix

Lorri Stephenson, owner of That’s Too Cute boutique in Panama City, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio with ideas on how to make the perfect Easter basket.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Local paper mill workers speak on impact of mill closing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ”It’s still new. Still kinda up in the air, about what I’m gonna do,” Derick Thompson, one current employee said. These are the words of one of the 450 employees who will be let go after WestRock company announced it would be shutting down the paper mill in Panama City on June 6 earlier this week.
PANAMA CITY, FL
makeuseof.com

Winter Photography: 8 Ideas for Unique Shots in the Cold

Many people dread the winter months, and we can’t deny that some regions’ coldest months are pretty rough. But if you’re willing to look beyond the harsh weather conditions, you’ll soon discover that winter is often a magical season for photography—even if the outside temperatures don’t seem welcoming.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Gresham Outlook

East County rabbits, children hop into Easter weekend

Cottontails venture out from burrows as local residents anticipate fun holiday weekend.There's a spring in the step of East Multnomah County residents as everyone, including furry neighbors, hop into Easter weekend. With plenty of fun events on the horizon — go obj:61874:online} for a full list of local activities — even the critters along the Springwater Corridor Trail are looking forward to a visit from the Easter Bunny. This cottontail rabbit was bouncing along in Fairlawn Cemetery Saturday morning, April 9. Wildlife photographer Carol Zyvatkauskas recommends walking slowly and quietly along any hedgerows to best spot rabbits and bunnies — including the blackberry brambles along the Springwater, where rabbits will venture out if they feel safe. Cottontails are found across the country and are recognizable by their stubby white tails. They are sociable animals within their peer group, and unlike other rodents, they eat while on all fours. Don't expect to spot many during windy East County days. Like humans, they prefer to bundle up inside their burrows on breezy days because the wind interferes with their hearing capabilities. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
WJHG-TV

Easter brunch ideas with a chef from 30A

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Head Chef Josh Smith from Edward’s joined us live in the studio to talk about some delicious Easter brunch ideas you can do with your family. Whether you are cooking at home or heading to a restaurant, Chef Josh and Jessica talk about some delicious ideas.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
The Independent

Baby sloth takes keepers by surprise at zoo

Zookeepers had “a lovely surprise” when they discovered a baby sloth as they went to deliver food to the enclosure.The youngster was born to Flo, a three-year-old Linne’s two-toed sloth, and Reggie at Dudley Zoo and Castle (DZC) on April 4.DZC curator Richard Brown said staff were “thrilled” at the arrival of the first baby sloth to be born at the West Midlands zoo in its 85-year history, which keepers spotted as they took Flo and Reggie their supper.“It was a lovely surprise for staff to discover the baby, especially as Flo wasn’t showing signs of being in labour during...
ANIMALS
WJHG-TV

Gypsybeach Treasured Kreations invites you to come paint

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gypsybeach Treasured Kreations is hosting Adult Open Studio Painting Class. The event is this Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and is open to the public. It is $25 and that includes all the supplies for the painting. So bring a friend, grab a...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Wear it Wednesday styled by Aubrey & Oliver

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our viewers have helped style Sam and Jessica for another Wear it Wednesday. This week’s Wear it Wednesday featured Aubrey & Oliver located in Panama City Beach. Owner, Erin Chaffin, said the boutique offers many girly and bright clothing options, along with gifts, jewelry, and decor.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Mexico Beach Officials hoping to renourish their beaches

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mexico Beach Officials are working their way toward renourishing their beach. Officials told NewsChannel 7 on Tuesday that this project has been in the works prior to Hurricane Michael. Following the impact of the hurricane, the President of the Mexico Beach Community Development Council said that the shoreline and erosion have become critical.
MEXICO BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Paula Deen inspires young mom

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Paula Deen greeted fans at her book-signing event in Panama City Beach Sunday afternoon. One fan, in particular, said the opportunity was sweeter than she could’ve ever imagined. “Two weeks ago I prayed that I’d meet somebody who inspired me to get through high...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

New Publix location coming to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People who live near Highway 231 and 390 will soon have a new place to shop for groceries. ”It’s going to provide some 300 to 350 jobs eventually,” Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said. Construction has started on a new Publix in Panama...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

PCB renourishment project taking longer than expected

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beaches’ renourishment project is almost finished. The project began in September and officials tell NewsChannel 7 it has taken longer than expected. According to the beach management consultant, the dredge is currently down as of Tuesday. But they are expecting it to be working again by the end of the week.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Defuniak Springs boy saves cousin from dog attack

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - March 27 started like any other day. Rylee, Miloe and their cousins were outside playing at their grandparents’ house in Defuniak Springs. “So we were playing outside,” Miloe Burgess said. “I was playing in the backyard and she (Rylee) was throwing a stick.”
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WJHG-TV

Easter prep pt 3

Lorri Stephenson, owner of That’s Too Cute boutique in Panama City, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio with ideas on how to make the perfect Easter basket. Lorri Stephenson, owner of That’s Too Cute boutique in Panama City, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio with ideas on how to make the perfect Easter basket.
PANAMA CITY, FL

