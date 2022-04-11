Police investigating after two hospitalized in Shockoe Bottom stabbing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a stabbing in Shockoe Bottom that resulted in two men being hospitalized.

At 2:56 a.m. on Sunday, April 10, Richmond Police officers responded to a reported stabbing on the corner of Main Street and North 18th Street.

Upon arrival, the responding officers located two adult male victims.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital; one for life-threatening injuries and the other for non-life-threatening injuries.

This was the second stabbing to take place in Richmond this weekend.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or use the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

