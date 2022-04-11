ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Police investigating after two hospitalized in Shockoe Bottom stabbing

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
 1 day ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a stabbing in Shockoe Bottom that resulted in two men being hospitalized.

At 2:56 a.m. on Sunday, April 10, Richmond Police officers responded to a reported stabbing on the corner of Main Street and North 18th Street.

Upon arrival, the responding officers located two adult male victims.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital; one for life-threatening injuries and the other for non-life-threatening injuries.

This was the second stabbing to take place in Richmond this weekend.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or use the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

