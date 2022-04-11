ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

2 new venues opening across the street from Brooklyn Made in Bushwick

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Bushwick venue Brooklyn Made opened its doors in September of 2021, and promoters Brooklyn Made Presents have now announced that it'll be joined by two more new venues across the street in the next few years. They've acquired two...

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Who is Frank R. James? Person of interest in Brooklyn subway attack

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police identified Frank R. James, 62, as a person of interest in connection with Tuesday morning’s Brooklyn subway attack. Officials do not have evidence he was the same person who actually committed the shooting. Ten people were shot in the attack. James’ name was connected to a U-Haul sought in […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Man stabbed in Times Square subway station: NYPD

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the Times Square subway station Saturday evening, the NYPD said. Police found the man suffering from a stab wound at 46th Street and Seventh Avenue at Times Square around 8 p.m. He told police that he had been stabbed about an hour earlier in the subway […]
MANHATTAN, NY
domino

After Moving to L.A. From NYC, This Couple Dipped Every Room in Their New House in Color

“I think a lot of people assume I would like to live in a white box,” says Rebekah Bowling. But after years of working in contemporary art galleries (she’s currently a senior specialist at the auction house Phillips) and having recently moved to Southern California, where neutral interiors reign king, Bowling craved just the opposite. The Virginia native has her childhood home to thank for that. Her American history–buff parents built a house from the ground up that was a replica of a historic home that George Washington’s brother once lived in. “They copied the details down to the molding,” she recalls. “Having an environment that felt different and not ubiquitous became important to me. It might not necessarily have to be a Colonial-style house, but it has to have character.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
WTHR

New riverfront golf, entertainment venue set to open in downtown Indy in June

INDIANAPOLIS — A new entertainment venue along the White River in downtown Indianapolis will open to the public in June. Back 9 Golf & Entertainment is a $30 million riverfront business and will feature 75 climate-controlled golf bays, a three-story golf range, an outdoor beer garden, and restaurant and bar space. There will also be a 350-person music pavilion with plans to have weekly musical performances. The facility will be 58,500 square feet.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bushwick#Wilco#Live Nation#Bowery Presents#Brooklyn Made Presents
iheart.com

Brighton Music Venue Roadrunner Opens Tuesday

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A 50,000 square-foot performance venue has been set to open on Tuesday at Boston Landing in Brighton. Located below the Track at New Balance, Roadrunner was supposed to open last summer but did not because of COVID-19 related complications. But Vice President of The Bowery Presents Josh Bhatti said that the delayed opening may have a silver lining.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Tampa Bay Times

Flocale, a new restaurant, bar and live music venue, opens in Seminole Heights

TAMPA — Joe Dodd knew his Seminole Heights restaurant King of the Coop would finally outgrow the small space on the corner of N Florida Avenue and E Knollwood Street. Since opening his fast-casual restaurant, which specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken baskets and sandwiches, the spot has amassed a strong local following. Over the past year, Dodd has opened additional King of the Coop offshoots in Wesley Chapel, St. Petersburg and Tampa (off S Howard Avenue).
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Mayor Eric Adams responds to Brooklyn subway shooting: ‘We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorised’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that the he would not allow the city to be terrorised amid a manhunt for a gunman wearing a gas mask who opened fire on a Brooklyn subway on Tuesday.The mayor addressed the city remotely after he had tested positive for Covid-19. He added that the city had not found any live explosive devices but the suspect detonated smoke bombs to “cause havoc.” “We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorised, even by a single individual,” he said. The mayor said the New York Police Department was looking for the suspect, “and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NME

London’s new MSG Sphere venue given green light despite objections from The O2

The MSG Sphere, a new arena set to open in London, has been given the go-ahead despite objections from The O2 operator AEG. First announced back in 2018, the 21,500-capacity venue is the brainchild of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSG), the team behind the iconic New York venue of the same name. It will become the UK’s largest concert arena.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

A Person of Interest Has Been Identified in Brooklyn Subway Shooting

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (4/12): A person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting on Tuesday morning has been identified, according to the New York City Police Department. NYPD shared photos of a person identified as Frank James, along with a tip line via an online statement early Tuesday evening. “This is Frank James who is a person of interest in this investigation. Any information can be directed to @NYPDTips at 1-800-577-TIPS,” the tweet states. This is Frank James who is a person of interest in this investigation. Any information can be directed to @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/yBpenmsX67 —...
BROOKLYN, NY
Fast Company

Swingers crazy golf is coming to New York City

Just in time for the first summer of what people hope will be relative normalcy, Swingers has announced that it will be opening its second U.S. location, this one in New York City. The “crazy golf” experience first came to America last year with a location in Washington, D.C. It...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Cameras ‘down’, trains left to run: How Brooklyn subway gunman escaped NYPD

Surveillance cameras at a Brooklyn subway station were not working during a rush-hour attack that injured at least 28 people, with questions emerging about how the fugitive gunman escaped capture.New York Mayor Eric Adams confirmed said the MTA cameras suffered “some sort of malfunction” when the shooter opened fire and escaped at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in Sunset Park.“We are communicating with the MTA to find out was it throughout the entire station or if it was just one camera,” he told WCBS Radio.A uniformed officer, meanwhile, reportedly approached that arrived at the scene said his...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy