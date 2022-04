A school in Shrewsbury held a special fundraising day to raise money in support of Ukrainian families. To help the children understand the situation in Ukraine, Prestfelde School walked a collective 750 miles to match the walking distance from Ukraine to Poland, that each family fleeing the conflict will have made. The walk saw then them carrying heavy bags and water bottles to give the children a small perspective on the journey that families are making.

