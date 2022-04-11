5 Things You Didn’t Know About Jeremy Clarkson On His Birthday

Julia Roberts has reunited with the team behind Homecoming, and as the trailer for the limited series Gaslit that Starz dropped on Wednesday makes abundantly clear, her latest role couldn’t be more different. The 56-year-old Academy Award winner stars as Martha Mitchell, a socialite with a strong Arkansan accent who, depending who you ask, is “completely insane” or “hysterical,” and a “truth-teller” or a “loudmouth bitch wife.” The Nixon administration is begging and pleading her husband, Attorney General John Mitchell, to keep her in line, but Martha simply won’t keep her mouth shut. “I told you, no more interviews!,” John exclaims as the camera flashes the cover of a magazine with the headline “Exclusive! Martha Mitchell Bares All: Marriage, Sex and Nixon’s Feud With Henry Kissinger!”
