ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Jeremy Clarkson On His Birthday

By Steven Douglas
Grand Tour Nation
Grand Tour Nation
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Today’s date is April 11th, which can only mean one thing: it’s Jeremy Clarkson’s birthday! Hence, we decided to deem it the perfect moment to play a little game of “Did you know…?”. The following video (and article) lists five things you may not know about the famous host of The...

www.grandtournation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Tour Nation

Will Smith Just Pulled Off A Jeremy Clarkson ‘Fracas’ Live On TV

Jeremy Clarkson’s move away from Top Gear wasn’t a decision he made himself. After the well reported ‘fracas’ between the presenter and producer Oisin Tymon, the BBC refused to renew Clarkson’s contract, ending Top Gear as fans knew it forever. Richard Hammond and James May followed Clarkson into the unknown and fortunately landed on their […] The post Will Smith Just Pulled Off A Jeremy Clarkson ‘Fracas’ Live On TV appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
CELEBRITIES
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson: Petition Launched For Grand Tour Presenter To Become London Mayor

Years after a petition was launched asking for Jeremy Clarkson to take the role of Prime Minister, now a similar petition has been published asking for The Grand Tour presenter to be named the Mayor of London in May 2024. But despite it currently being very small, we would be doing you a disservice if […] The post Jeremy Clarkson: Petition Launched For Grand Tour Presenter To Become London Mayor appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
CELEBRITIES
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson’s MFB Bentley Continental Replacement: Does The Prodrive Hunter 600 Fit The Bill?

Prodrive will unveil the road-going version of their latest Dakar Rally Car- the  BRX Hunter T1+ at London’s Salon Privé on 21 April. The first road car was built for Bahrain’s Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, followed by 25 units that will be retailed at  £1.25 million each. Calling it the “Ferrari of the […] The post Jeremy Clarkson’s MFB Bentley Continental Replacement: Does The Prodrive Hunter 600 Fit The Bill? appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
CARS
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Has Second Thoughts On Farming: “I Simply Don’t Have The Mental Capacity”

After recent events, Jeremy Clarkson has admitted that he’s losing his faith in his farming abilities as he continues to grow Diddly Squat Farm for his highly praised show, Clarkson’s Farm. He admits in a recent column that farming isn’t quite as easy as he initially expected it to be. He tells fans that he […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Has Second Thoughts On Farming: “I Simply Don’t Have The Mental Capacity” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Grand Tour Nation

Tiff Needell Recalls Classic Top Gear As He pulls off the ‘Woollard’ In Recent Photo

Apart from Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, there have been a large number of presenters on Top Gear who directly, or indirectly, contributed to the show’s success. One of them being William Woollard, who appeared in over 175 episodes from 1981 to 1991. Jeremy Clarkson worked with him for three years until replacing […] The post Tiff Needell Recalls Classic Top Gear As He pulls off the ‘Woollard’ In Recent Photo appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Michael Landon Often Got Annoyed At ‘Little House’ Co-Star Katherine MacGregor

Michael Landon wasn’t just the star of Little House on the Prairie, but the creator, director, and producer of the show. His former co-stars have said that he could be quite controlling and didn’t really like when the stars took their own liberties with the script. One person who often did that was Katherine MacGregor, who played the snobby store owner Harriet Oleson.
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes’ Trailer: Netflix Goes All In On The Tragic Life Of An Icon

Amid uncertainty with its production and release, the Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde” from director Andrew Dominik will seemingly debut on Netflix later this year, albeit with an unspecified date. Additionally, and to some controversially, what had once been only rumored, “Blonde,” has been confirmed to feature a rare NC-17 rating for “some sexual content.” Expectations are fitting then that no punches will be pulled with the film. This re-telling of the life of Marilyn Monroe is expected to be filled with darkness and intrigue.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Piven
Person
Andy Wilman
Person
Richard Hammond
Person
Jeremy Clarkson
Hello Magazine

Netflix receives criticism from viewers after releasing chilling trailer for Jimmy Savile documentary

Netflix's new true-crime documentary Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story hasn't even been released yet, but has already been met with a huge backlash from viewers. The upcoming doc, which will be released on Wednesday 6 April 2022, will examine how the prolific sex offender managed to fool an entire nation for four decades. As the synopsis reads: "Jimmy Savile was one of the United Kingdom's most beloved TV personalities. Shortly after his death in 2011, an investigation prompted more than 450 horrific allegations of sexual assault and abuse, with victims as young as five."
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Season 4, Part 2: Laura Linney Says Finale Is All About ‘Survival and Need and Greed’

As “Ozark” fans continue to wait for the second part of the Netflix show’s season 4, Laura Linney shares some details about the highly anticipated finale. During a recent zoom chat with showrunner Chris Mundy, Linney spoke about what she loves about “Ozark” season 4. “What I love that happens in this season is that families become sort of encapsulated within themselves. The Byrdes, the Navarros, the Langmores. And you get the sense of these three different cultures in these three different families dealing with similar issues. About survival and need and greed. And to see how they each deal with t separately, as family units, is really interesting.”
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

'The Offer' Trailer Reveals the Chaotic Making of 'The Godfather'

Paramount+ has released a new trailer for the upcoming ten-episode series The Offer, following the mayhem behind the production of The Godfather. The trailer shows Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy, played by Miles Teller, tasked with adapting Mario Puzo’s (Patrick Gallo) best-selling 1969 novel, The Godfather, which follows the notorious Corleone mob family.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Radio#Bbc One#The Grand Tour#Dreamworks#Mcqueen#European#Ldb Radio
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Compares Will Smith’s Oscar Slap To When He Punched Piers Morgan: “Trust Me, I Know”

Literally, every person on Earth is now aware of what Will Smith did to Chris Rock at the Oscars event on 28th of March. Since the incident, people have been eagerly voicing their opinions on the internet about ‘who did what to who’ and whether it was right of Will to have slapped the comedian. […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Compares Will Smith’s Oscar Slap To When He Punched Piers Morgan: “Trust Me, I Know” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wmagazine.com

Gaslit Trailer: Nixon Administration Be Damned, Julia Roberts Won’t Shut Her Mouth

Julia Roberts has reunited with the team behind Homecoming, and as the trailer for the limited series Gaslit that Starz dropped on Wednesday makes abundantly clear, her latest role couldn’t be more different. The 56-year-old Academy Award winner stars as Martha Mitchell, a socialite with a strong Arkansan accent who, depending who you ask, is “completely insane” or “hysterical,” and a “truth-teller” or a “loudmouth bitch wife.” The Nixon administration is begging and pleading her husband, Attorney General John Mitchell, to keep her in line, but Martha simply won’t keep her mouth shut. “I told you, no more interviews!,” John exclaims as the camera flashes the cover of a magazine with the headline “Exclusive! Martha Mitchell Bares All: Marriage, Sex and Nixon’s Feud With Henry Kissinger!”
MOVIES
Collider

Why Richard Linklater's 'Before' Series Is the Greatest Trilogy of All Time

The ​​​​​​trilogy is, arguably, a staple of American cinema. In the last fifty or so years, Hollywood has brought to screens some of the most celebrated stories told in three parts. From Back to the Future to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man to the revived Planet of the Apes, there’s something rather special about following a core group of characters as they journey from one film to the next, confronting new challenges and growing stronger and wiser with time. The studios too have benefited from turning one successful movie into an entire franchise with additional sequels, just look at the original Star Wars trilogy. Although, as audiences are painfully aware, not all good things come in threes. Some of the most critically adored series of all time often fail to dazzle and amaze on their third outing.
MOVIES
Salon

The horror of Netflix's COVID "Bubble" is that celebrities – they're not just like us

In "And Just Like That" it was a jarring misstep (in a show of mostly missteps): assuming that, by the time the show aired, COVID would be over. "Remember when we legally had to stand six feet apart?" Carrie asks in the first episode, as if anyone would forget. In the whole season, no one wears a mask in New York City, or has a mask around, including at a large funeral.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Grand Tour Nation

Grand Tour Nation

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
835K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering everything car related from the latest supercars to the funniest car shows. We live and breathe the world of motoring.

 https://www.grandtournation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy