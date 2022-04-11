ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Peoria is celebrating Earth and water awareness in April

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fcgOW_0f5hsmrP00

April is both National Water Awareness Month and National Earth Month. Both efforts focus on preserving and conserving Earth’s natural resources. The city of Peoria has a number of volunteer, educational and community events occurring throughout the month.

The following is part of the celebration.

• Take the Protect Our Waters Pledge
• Sign up for the Tree Planting Rebate
• Skunk Creek Trailhead Clean-Up on April 9 at 7 a.m.
• Recycling 101 on April 16 at 9 a.m.
• Resilient Landscapes on April 20 at 6 p.m.
• Peoria Recycles Day on April 30 at 8 a.m.

Learn more at www.peoriaaz.gov/earthday.

Comments / 0

