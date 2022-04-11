Peoria is celebrating Earth and water awareness in April

April is both National Water Awareness Month and National Earth Month. Both efforts focus on preserving and conserving Earth’s natural resources. The city of Peoria has a number of volunteer, educational and community events occurring throughout the month.

The following is part of the celebration.



• Take the Protect Our Waters Pledge

• Sign up for the Tree Planting Rebate

• Skunk Creek Trailhead Clean-Up on April 9 at 7 a.m.

• Recycling 101 on April 16 at 9 a.m.

• Resilient Landscapes on April 20 at 6 p.m.

• Peoria Recycles Day on April 30 at 8 a.m.



Learn more at www.peoriaaz.gov/earthday.