Mark Gamba, mayor of Milwaukie, admits that his city isn’t immune to the ravages of homelessness. Just as in Portland, its much larger neighbor to the north, prices are rising in Milwaukie, and more people are struggling to stay in their houses and apartments. Mental illness and substance abuse plague his 21,000 citizens, just as in Portland.

MILWAUKIE, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO