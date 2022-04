Let’s face it, this is a new era of NASCAR. We have the Next Gen cars, and as Denny Hamlin and everyone else has noticed, young drivers. And, a lot of these young guys are great at what they do, but they’ve also shown a tendency to get a little aggressive. That was demonstrated at the end of the COTA race as A.J. Allmendinger and Ross Chastain traded blows. Chastain won out.

