Avian influenza threatens poultry

Rachel Thomason waits to show her chicken in the 2021 4-H Chick Chain at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. The program has been suspended for four weeks as a precaution against the spread of bird flu.

The spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza has poultry farmers on edge and has caused leaders to halt or postpone some 4-H poultry programs.

“This is highly contagious and is spread primarily among waterfowl,” Norman Harrell, director of Wilson’s N.C. Cooperative Extension office, said Wednesday during the monthly Wilson County Agri-Business Committee meeting. “Avian influenza has been detected in Wayne and Johnston counties.”

Some 90,000 turkeys and 280,000 broiler chickens in those counties were killed due to infection.

Harrell said Wilson County has nine poultry farmers, and they earned a combined $1.1 million in farm gate sales in 2021 and $1.8 million in 2020.

Poultry farmers have to undertake more stringent biosecurity measures to prevent the bird flu from entering chicken and turkey houses.

Jonas Asbill, area specialized agent for poultry at the Cooperative Extension’s Randolph County Center in Asheboro, said sound biosecurity practices are always necessary to protect the state’s poultry industry from disease.

Asbill said avian influenza is seasonal, much like the flu viruses that affect people.

“This is not the first time N.C. has battled AI, but it is not an ever-present threat,” Asbill said. “Certain seasons and variants of AI can pose more risk than others. This one is considered highly pathogenic, can spread easily and comes with high mortality rates for turkey and chicken populations.”

Protective measures for poultry farmers include preventing outdoor bird access until wild bird migration ceases, limiting visitors to necessary personnel only and avoiding activities that could track wild bird fecal material — particularly from migratory waterfowl — onto a farm.

Residents who don’t raise poultry also can take measures to help curtail the bird flu.

“Unknowingly, we are often the most dangerous vector of disease transfer,” Asbill said. “For now, folks should avoid contact with both wild and domestic bird populations when possible. This is to prevent the transfer of infected fecal material into our backyard and commercial flocks. In addition, respect signage that asks visitors to keep their distance or avoid entering areas for ‘authorized personnel only’ to keep both our flocks and industry protected.”

Asbill said people with backyard flocks can take additional precautions to minimize the risk of virus replication.

“Those steps include, but are not limited to the following: relocating flocks away from all natural bodies of water; covering the top of any open or screened runs with metal and/or plastic to prevent wild bird droppings from falling into the bird area; removing wild bird feeders or distancing them from any backyard flocks as much as possible,” Asbill said.

4-H PROGRAMS AFFECTED

The 4-H embryology program sends incubators to second grade classrooms to teach about life cycles as chicks hatch from their eggs.

“We had to cancel 4-H embryology, and we are looking to send out butterfly kits for folks in replacement,” said Mary Fosnaught, 4-H and youth development extension associate at N.C. State University in Raleigh. Fosnaught oversees the state’s 4-H poultry programs.

Fosnaught said classrooms that have already obtained their incubators will be able to keep them to allow the eggs to hatch.

“It is a popular program, and everybody gets to finish out their cycle,” Fosnaught said.

Forty-two Wilson County students participated in last year’s Chick Chain program in which 4-H’ers raise chicks to be egg-laying hens. Fosnaught said state veterinarians have requested a four-week hold on the start of poultry programs including Chick Chain.

“We are going to wait for a month and see where we are at in a month’s time,” Fosnaught said. “Some folks can’t wait, so some folks will have to end up canceling their shows.”

BACKYARD CHICKENS

Folks with backyard flocks should know the current bird flu strain’s symptoms. For a full list of symptoms and other information, visit www.ncagr.govavianflu.

To protect the flock, owners should practice biosecurity, which means making sure their boots are clean and avoiding going from farm to farm, flock to flock or coop to coop, as those are avenues for the disease to spread.

Asbill said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers the HPAI virus a low risk to humans.

“The virus is also not considered a food safety threat, and infected birds do not enter the food supply,” Asbill said. “All properly cooked poultry products are safe to consume.”