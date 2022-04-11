ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, NC

Avian influenza threatens poultry

By By Drew C. Wilson
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8OS5_0f5hrnhv00
Rachel Thomason waits to show her chicken in the 2021 4-H Chick Chain at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. The program has been suspended for four weeks as a precaution against the spread of bird flu.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jq8SF_0f5hrnhv00
A chicken waits to be shown in the 2021 4-H Chick Chain at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. The program has been suspended for four weeks as a precaution against the spread of bird flu.

The spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza has poultry farmers on edge and has caused leaders to halt or postpone some 4-H poultry programs.

“This is highly contagious and is spread primarily among waterfowl,” Norman Harrell, director of Wilson’s N.C. Cooperative Extension office, said Wednesday during the monthly Wilson County Agri-Business Committee meeting. “Avian influenza has been detected in Wayne and Johnston counties.”

Some 90,000 turkeys and 280,000 broiler chickens in those counties were killed due to infection.

Harrell said Wilson County has nine poultry farmers, and they earned a combined $1.1 million in farm gate sales in 2021 and $1.8 million in 2020.

Poultry farmers have to undertake more stringent biosecurity measures to prevent the bird flu from entering chicken and turkey houses.

Jonas Asbill, area specialized agent for poultry at the Cooperative Extension’s Randolph County Center in Asheboro, said sound biosecurity practices are always necessary to protect the state’s poultry industry from disease.

Asbill said avian influenza is seasonal, much like the flu viruses that affect people.

“This is not the first time N.C. has battled AI, but it is not an ever-present threat,” Asbill said. “Certain seasons and variants of AI can pose more risk than others. This one is considered highly pathogenic, can spread easily and comes with high mortality rates for turkey and chicken populations.”

Protective measures for poultry farmers include preventing outdoor bird access until wild bird migration ceases, limiting visitors to necessary personnel only and avoiding activities that could track wild bird fecal material — particularly from migratory waterfowl — onto a farm.

Residents who don’t raise poultry also can take measures to help curtail the bird flu.

“Unknowingly, we are often the most dangerous vector of disease transfer,” Asbill said. “For now, folks should avoid contact with both wild and domestic bird populations when possible. This is to prevent the transfer of infected fecal material into our backyard and commercial flocks. In addition, respect signage that asks visitors to keep their distance or avoid entering areas for ‘authorized personnel only’ to keep both our flocks and industry protected.”

Asbill said people with backyard flocks can take additional precautions to minimize the risk of virus replication.

“Those steps include, but are not limited to the following: relocating flocks away from all natural bodies of water; covering the top of any open or screened runs with metal and/or plastic to prevent wild bird droppings from falling into the bird area; removing wild bird feeders or distancing them from any backyard flocks as much as possible,” Asbill said.

4-H PROGRAMS AFFECTED

The 4-H embryology program sends incubators to second grade classrooms to teach about life cycles as chicks hatch from their eggs.

“We had to cancel 4-H embryology, and we are looking to send out butterfly kits for folks in replacement,” said Mary Fosnaught, 4-H and youth development extension associate at N.C. State University in Raleigh. Fosnaught oversees the state’s 4-H poultry programs.

Fosnaught said classrooms that have already obtained their incubators will be able to keep them to allow the eggs to hatch.

“It is a popular program, and everybody gets to finish out their cycle,” Fosnaught said.

Forty-two Wilson County students participated in last year’s Chick Chain program in which 4-H’ers raise chicks to be egg-laying hens. Fosnaught said state veterinarians have requested a four-week hold on the start of poultry programs including Chick Chain.

“We are going to wait for a month and see where we are at in a month’s time,” Fosnaught said. “Some folks can’t wait, so some folks will have to end up canceling their shows.”

BACKYARD CHICKENS

Folks with backyard flocks should know the current bird flu strain’s symptoms. For a full list of symptoms and other information, visit www.ncagr.govavianflu.

To protect the flock, owners should practice biosecurity, which means making sure their boots are clean and avoiding going from farm to farm, flock to flock or coop to coop, as those are avenues for the disease to spread.

Asbill said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers the HPAI virus a low risk to humans.

“The virus is also not considered a food safety threat, and infected birds do not enter the food supply,” Asbill said. “All properly cooked poultry products are safe to consume.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wisconsin will kill off 2.7 million chickens to stop spread of lethal bird flu outbreak

An entire flock of 2.75 million egg-laying chickens in the US state of Wisconsin will be killed to prevent the spread of a lethal form of bird flu, officials said on Monday.The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that it had found a concerning strain of avian flu at a commercial chicken farm in the Midwest state, about 50 miles west of Milwaukee.They said all the farm's chickens would be destroyed in order to prevent any contamination of the human food chain.“State officials quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of...
AGRICULTURE
FOXBusiness

Bird flu outbreak affects over 24 states, poultry prices rise

Turkey and chicken already cost more at the grocery store, and prices could get even higher because of a new virus. This time it’s not COVID-19. It’s a highly contagious bird flu that’s spreading across poultry farms, particularly in the Midwest. The average American eats about 100...
MINNESOTA STATE
MarketWatch

Egg prices jump as bird flu hits U.S. poultry flocks

A rapidly escalating bird-flu outbreak in the U.S. is contributing to a surge in egg prices and threatens to raise prices on other poultry products in the coming months as deaths continue to mount. Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza so far have led to the deaths of more than...
AGRICULTURE
Vice

Superbug-Infected Chicken Is Being Sold All Over the US

This story was reported in collaboration with The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, an independent not-for-profit news organization based in London. Joanne Canda-Alvarez found her 9-year-old son splayed out on his bedroom floor, unable to move and foaming at the mouth. The day before, Jayven had been playing golf with his family. Now he was completely paralysed by the sudden onset of a rare autoimmune disease that doctors linked to campylobacter, a bacteria mainly found in poultry products.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheboro, NC
County
Wilson County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
country1037fm.com

Authorities On The North Carolina Coast Are Begging Tourists To Stop This

My husband and I were walking Winnie on the beach a couple of weeks ago. You know, not really paying attention to where we were placing our feet and wham, I ended up at the bottom of some little kids hole they had been digging in the sand. He was just a little fella and looked horrified when I stumbled in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Farm and Dairy

Bird flu found in three more states

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, in a backyard mixed species poultry flock in Franklin County, Kansas, a commercial layer chicken flock in Jefferson County, Wisconsin, and a noncommercial backyard flock (nonpoultry) in Mclean County, Illinois.
KANSAS STATE
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza Virus#Avian Influenza#Seasonal Flu#Bird Migration#Bird Flu#4 H Poultry#Randolph County Center
UPI News

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria may be passed between people and pets

Humans and their pets tend to share a tight bond, but they may also share antibiotic-resistant bacteria, new research shows. Even worse for humans is the fact that these bacteria may contain antibiotic-resistant genes that can make the bacteria they already have in their bodies resistant to some antibiotics, such as penicillin and cephalosporins, the researchers added.
ANIMALS
WECT

Bird flu is spreading in North Carolina

Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River. The Leland Planning Board approved a text amendment for a development proposal, at a meeting Tuesday evening, for a project on a piece of land across from downtown Wilmington, with a recommended height restriction. Homeowner...
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Reuters

Over 13 million poultry birds culled in France due to bird flu

PARIS, April 11 (Reuters) - More than 13 million poultry birds have been culled in France since the end of November, an official at the agriculture ministry told Reuters on Monday, as France's worst bird-flu crisis grew rapidly. France has recorded a rare upsurge in outbreaks of the highly contagious...
AGRICULTURE
KARE

Avian flu found in 3 Minnesota poultry flocks

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota state agricultural officials say cases of highly contagious bird flu have been linked to poultry operations in three counties. According to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, H5N1 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was confirmed in poultry flocks in Meeker, Mower and Stearns Counties. Those cases have been tested and confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Iowa.
MINNESOTA STATE
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

KDOA detects avian influenza in central Kansas

The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced the department and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service have discovered wild waterfowl in central Kansas have contracted a highly pathogenic avian influenza. “Confirmed HPAI in wild birds in central Kansas is an indication that Kansas birds are...
KANSAS STATE
Ironton Tribune

Farmers urged to be vigilant on highly pathogenic Avian Influenza

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has confirmed the detection of High Path Avian Influenza in poultry flocks in multiple states surrounding Ohio. These states include Kentucky, Indiana, Virginia, New York, Delaware, Maine, Michigan, Iowa and Connecticut. While no detections have been found in our state, it is important to intensify...
OHIO STATE
Wyoming News

Missouri poultry industry scrambles to contain avian flu

(The Center Square) – Consumers have no health risk of getting avian flu if they eat poultry, but producers are anxious about the virus killing flocks and causing shortages and price increases. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Missouri is one of 13 states with commercial and backyard poultry flocks reporting infections with the highly pathogenic avian influenza A (HPAI). The Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) reported cases of HPAI in Stoddard, Bates, Jasper and Lawrence counties between March 3-9. Taiwan is temporarily banning...
MISSOURI STATE
The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
4K+
Followers
557
Post
587K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy