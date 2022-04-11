ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants, NM

Fire crews able to contain brush fire in Grants

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dKZzB_0f5hrlwT00

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – Grants Fire Department is reminding people to avoid burning or doing anything that could cause sparks. This comes as dry and windy conditions continue throughout New Mexico.

Story continues below

Sunday morning crews from Grants Fire and Milan Volunteer Fire Department were sent to a brush fire behind the Grants Recreation Center. The fire spread quickly and was threatening homes and structures nearby, but crews were able to contain it. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Crews work to contain Hermits Peak Fire in Santa Fe National Forest

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A prescribed burn, on a windy day, in the Santa Fe National Forest has erupted into a wildfire. This isn’t the first time this has happened. Crews conducting a prescribed burn Wednesday say it quickly turned into a wildfire called the Hermits Peak Fire. It’s about 12 miles northwest of Las Vegas. Julie Anne Overton with the Santa Fe National Forest explains, “the thing you have to remember or realize about this fire is that it is in extremely steep, rocky terrain, very rugged, very remote.”
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Nogal Canyon Fire 0% contained, 350 acres burned

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Crews are working to contain the Nogal Canyon Fire in the Lincoln National Forest, on April 12. According to officials, the fire started around 1:25 p.m. It remains 0% contained. Evacuations are in place for all of Nogal Canyon. An evacuation center is set up...
KRQE News 13

Midway Fire at Chaves County east of Midway estimated 100+ acres; unknown containment

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A fire in Chaves County east of Midway started as a prescribed burn Thursday. Midway Fire and Rescue says the fire started as a prescribed burn that got out of control. The fire has burned more than 100 acres. According to a Facebook post by Midway Fire and EMS no structures have been burned, but some residents had fire up to their houses. Multiple departments are on hand to assist with fire. It is unclear how much this fire has been contained.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Grants, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Grants, NM
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Grants Fire Department#Krqe En Espa Ol#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
WGAL

Police: Two dead, four injured in New Mexico shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Six people were shot Monday afternoon in the Albuquerque Foothills, including two police officers. Two people died, including the suspected shooter. It happened on Montgomery Blvd., just east of Tramway. When police first arrived on scene around 2:17 p.m. local time, they found a female who had been shot while in a vehicle. While officers were at that location, officers heard several more gunshots nearby in the neighborhood. Officers then went down the street and found a male had been shot in the leg. Both victims are being treated at a local hospital.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fatal semi crash on I-40 west of Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – McKinley County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating what caused a fatal crash involving a semi. Deputies say it happened early Sunday morning when a car and semi crashed on I-40 near mile marker 15. According to deputies one person died in the crash. State Police were called in to divert traffic for several […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Driver dies while passing another vehicle on Comanche

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash in northeast Albuquerque that happened in the area of Comanche and Carlisle Friday night. A witness told police she saw a white Chevy Trailblazer pass her at a high rate of speed heading west on Comanche and lost control. The Chevy then struck the curb […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
B106

Sorry, Texas Meth Heads – You’re In For a Supply Chain Shortage

Big shout-out to "Kolt," the canine officer responsible for sniffing out a nearly $4 million drug bust in Fayette County, Texas. Woof! Woof!. According to a report from KRHD 25, Fayette County Narcotics' K-9 Unit Seized 211.4 pounds of Meth during a traffic stop on Friday, March 11. That seizure...
KRQE News 13

NMSP capture inmates who escaped in transport van

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police report that three prisoners who had stolen a McKinley County Sheriff’s Office transport van Monday have been captured. According to NMSP, Josh Hall, 35, of Milan, NM, Rickie Billie, 36, of Albuquerque, NM, and LaCosta Reeves, 45, of Gallup, NM, was being transported by a McKinley County Sheriff’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Did you hear a big blast this morning?

SPOKANE, Wash. – Did you hear a big blast Monday morning?  You might want to get used to it.  Rock blasting is underway as construction crews work on the new downtown Spokane stadium.  Blasting will continue through Monday and is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, as well. If you plan to drive or walk in the area, leave a few...
SPOKANE, WA
KRQE News 13

Man arrested just three days after being released from jail

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused thief has been arrested again just three days after being released from jail. Alfredo Montes was released from the Lea County Detention Center on Mar. 28. Then Mar. 31, Montes was caught with stolen metal items. He also had two active arrest warrants for two catalytic converter thefts on Mar. 16. […]
HOBBS, NM
ABC4

Man steals thousands from national forest sites in Utah among other states

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
SAFFORD, AZ
KRQE News 13

Sinkhole swallows car in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The intersection of University and Menaul is still closed Friday morning due to a sinkhole. Thursday afternoon The Albuquerque Police Department had shut down traffic on University at Menaul after a crash occurred involving a fire hydrant. The water from the hydrant then created a sinkhole. Albuquerque Water Authority says they have […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy