Henry Cejudo believes Khamzat Chimaev has some things to work on before he goes after the welterweight king. Chimaev went one-on-one with Gilbert Burns on the main card of UFC 273. Going into the fight, many expected either Chimaev to dominate with his grappling or Burns to derail the hype train. What we got was a three-round banger that won’t soon be forgotten. Ultimately, it was Chimaev who emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO