Jacksonville, IL

Teen arrested after shots fired into car in Jacksonville

By David C.L. Bauer
My Journal Courier
 1 day ago
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after shots were fired into a car on North Clay Avenue.

Police still are investigating the disturbance, which happened about 9:21 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of North Clay Avenue. Witnesses said six or seven shots were fired into the car. Initial reports did not indicate whether the vehicle was occupied at the time, but no injuries were reported.

About two hours after the call, police said, they found the teen suspected of being the shooter in the 300 block of East Walnut Street.

The teen has been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
