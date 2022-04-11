ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Pitbull, Iggy Azalea to make a stop in Hershey

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jJcrd_0f5hqOwV00

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Mr. Worldwide is making a stop in Hershey! On Saturday, July 30, Pitbull will perform at Hersheypark Stadium with Iggy Azalea.

The stadium concert is a part of the artist’s “Can’t Stop Us Now” tour with SiriusXM Globalization DJs as his opener. The tour kicks off in Raleigh, North Carolina, and will wrap up in Hollywood, Florida on October 19.

For more information on the concert, visit Hershey Entertainment’s website by clicking here . Tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, click here .

