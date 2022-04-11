ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

One Coloring Book Changes Utica, New York Man’s Life After Brain Injury

By Kaylin
 1 day ago
At the age of 18 with so much more life left to live, John Biagini of Utica was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury that according to his family, left him emotionless. Now at the age of 26, for the first time since his diagnosis, he has finally found something he...

People

Teacher Was Diagnosed with Cancer After a Nurse Dismissed Her Symptoms for a Year as 'Anxiety'

Third grade teacher Heidi Richard was preparing to start a new school year in August 2019 when her doctor's office told her, once again, not to worry about her symptoms. Richard, 47, had called her primary care physician's office a handful of times by then. She had only been treated over the phone so far, by the same nurse practitioner. What started as a sore throat and swollen glands in the spring turned into a feeling of general un-wellness that wouldn't pass. The nurse sent her to a lab, and multiple mono tests came up negative, and her white blood cell count was close to average. The nurse practitioner hinted that Richard was probably just anxious ahead of the new school year, "I got the vibe I was a hypochondriac," she tells PEOPLE.
WIBX 950

New York’s Most Common Car Color Is A Little Bit Boring

The thing is, boring doesn't mean it is bad though. Millions of cars grace the roadways all over New York State day in and day out. Cars of varying colors. Common colors like Blue, Red, White, and Silver. None of those colors are the most common for the Empire State. Instead it is another color, one some might say isn't a color at all. In fact, more than some say that.
CARS
Franklin News Post

Children's book released on life after being born premature

A Franklin County special education teacher has released a children’s book based on the story of her son’s fight to survive and grow after being born premature. Debra Cassell, of Salem, has taught special education for 18 years and currently teaches early childhood special education at Sontag Elementary. Her book, “Sammie the Salmon,” highlights her son, Sam, who himself has special needs.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
96.1 The Eagle

Tony’s Pizza Locations Adding Hope On The Menu In Central New York

Local Tony’s Pizza locations all across Central New York are adding Hope On The Menu all across Central New York this April. The locations of Tony's you'll find Hope are on Commercial Drive in New Hartford, Washington Mills, Burrstone Road in Utica and on Oriskany Boulevard in Whitesboro. All locations will be donating 10% of sales all day on Wednesday, April 27th to the American Cancer Society as part of the ‘Hope on the Menu’ program. The promotion includes both eat-in, delivery and take-out orders all day.
UTICA, NY
Middletown Press

Westport man found dead after New York hiking trip

A Westport man was found dead Friday morning after a hiking trip in New York, according to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation. Thomas Howard, 61, was found dead in the High Peaks Wilderness area in New York at around 10:30 a.m., according to a statement from the New York DEC and the New York State Police.
WESTPORT, CT
96.1 The Eagle

Intense New VR Escape Room Experience in CNY You Have to See to Believe

If you like escape rooms you're going to love a new era of gaming in Central New York. It's 'Beyond Reality' and you have to see it to believe it. Steve Shaver, Blake Arcuri, and Jimmy Costello have been friends since they went to Mohawk Valley High School together. They bonded over gaming. "It was a way for us to hang out and interact," says Shaver. "We wanted to offer the same for the community. A place where people can connect with each other while having fun."
VIDEO GAMES
96.1 The Eagle

New York State Man Sentenced For Setting Building On Fire With Bag of Charcoal

A New York state man is facing serious jail time after pleading guilty to arson, criminal mischief, and criminal possession of the stolen property. This all stems from an incident in 2020 where a man set fire to a building in a city area. Fortunately, due to the quick thinking by police and first responders, there was no loss of life or reported injuries. What is ironic about this is that the man is a former volunteer firefighter, himself.
PUBLIC SAFETY
96.1 The Eagle

Here Are All The Fairs You Can Enjoy in New York State This Summer

Fair season is quickly approaching in New York State. There are tons of county fairs happening all over the state. Also, the Great New York State Fair has announced many of the entertainment acts that will be hitting the stage. No matter how old you are, there is always something fun to do at the fair. Many of the fairs are agricultural, so they have animal shows and competitions. In addition, there are rides, shows, entertainment, and of course we can't forget - THE FOOD!
POLITICS
96.1 The Eagle

Even Bigger Surprise Coming For Bullied CNY Teen Battling Cancer

Once bullied at Walmart for her hair, this Central New York teen is getting the surprise of her life thanks to two groups working together. Anna LaBella is a 12 year old from Ilion, New York. She's been battling cancer for a little over 2 years now, but always finds a way to keep a smile on her face. She is doing much better now after her issues with Walmart have been fixed.
ILION, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Library In Cazenovia Is Home To 2,000 Year Old Egyptian Mummy

There is an actual fully preserved mummy being housed at a library in Central New York. When You See This Building, Would You Ever Think A Mummy Is Here?. When you think about mummies, odds are you might think of Egypt. One of the last places you would imagine there is one is at a public library in Cazenovia, but there is.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Nashville News Hub

“I believe she is the smallest baby ever to be born, with this condition, to survive”, Mother says a surgery using magnets helped doctors save the life of her newborn daughter

Mother says doctors performed a surgery and used magnets to save the life of her newborn daughter. The chief of pediatric surgery at the hospital told the parents that their daughter was the smallest baby ever to be born with this condition to survive. It remains unclear what causes this condition. The health officials believe the condition could be caused by abnormalities in the genes, pointing out that many sufferers also have problems with their digestive system, heart and kidneys. According to the medical personnel, the twins were born at the earliest age from which babies have been known to survive outside the womb.
NEBRASKA STATE
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

