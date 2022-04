If it feels wrong to not raise a glass on St. Patrick's Day, there are plenty of options for staying in and going out, high-octane or spirit-free. No green beer required. Pace yourself by starting at Claddagh Coffee in St. Paul (or sister cafe Wee Claddagh Coffee). The namesake the Claddagh warms from within with Irish cream, dark chocolate, espresso and steamed milk, or try one of our favorites, the Nutty Mick, which subs hazelnut flavors for the Irish cream. 459 W. 7th St., St. Paul; Wee Claddagh 612 Selby Av., St. Paul; claddagh-coffee.com.

