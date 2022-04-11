ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, SC

Coroner: Victim in shooting at South Carolina plant dies

 1 day ago

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — One of the two workers shot last week by a former employee at a South Carolina industrial plant has died, authorities said. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said...

