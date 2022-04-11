ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday, April 11th Morning Weather

Cover picture for the articleRain and snow throughout the day,...

WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Snow, wind to sweep across northern tier of the U.S.

Residents across the north-central U.S. are in for another stormy week, as a dose of winter weather and strong winds are expected to spread across the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest. The storm is first expected to impact the West Coast, bringing rain and mountain snow to portions of...
ENVIRONMENT
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Severe storm threat late Wednesday to Thursday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Rain and storms moving in, plus a threat for severe weather. Still warm to end the work week but trending cooler for the weekend. Expect a mix of clouds today (partly to mostly cloudy) with a few scattered showers possible. It will still...
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern this week; storm threats mid-week

MONDAY: A quick hitting opportunity for showers and storms will shift across central and southwest Mississippi to kick off your new work and school week – this could cause issues for the morning commute. Severe weather isn’t anticipated with this; most of the rain and storms should exit by midday. Expect sun breaks between the clouds this afternoon amid balmy winds kicking up from the south – highs top out in the 80s. We’ll stay quiet overnight with partly clear skies. Lows will bottom out in the 60s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KSNT

Mild temperatures expected overnight with breezy conditions

A few clouds will be building into the area tonight with breezy conditions in place. Strong southerly winds will continue to fuel fire concerns out west through the early evening. Overnight lows will stay mild overnight – only dropping down into the lower 50s. Overall a great night to get outside!
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

April snowstorm poses major threat to newborn cattle

Nearly halfway through the month of April is the heart of calving season, and for ranchers in the northern Plains, the blast of wintry weather will endanger the lives of their most fragile animals. As a springtime snowstorm barrels through a swath of the nation's midsection, some ranchers have found...
SIDNEY, MT
KDRV

STORMWATCH 12: More wintry weather and low snow levels into Wednesday morning

Showers will continue to become more widespread into the start of Wednesday. Snow levels will lower down to around 1,500' or overnight and into Wednesday morning. This means snow will reach down to many valley floors but mainly just grassy surfaces could see some very light accumulations. Accumulating snow impacting travel will be more likely above 2,000' through Wednesday morning. Significant snow amounts are expected along the Cascades and for portions of the Siskiyous. Wednesday morning will likely be difficult and slow with many lower and higher passes seeing slippery and snowy conditions. Snow showers will taper off though by late morning with road conditions improving for many areas into the afternoon as snow levels climb a bit and temperatures warm. However, we are tracking more rain and snow for later Wednesday into Wednesday night. We'll likely see more travel impacts for mainly middle and higher elevations with that next storm system, including the Mt. Shasta area.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

