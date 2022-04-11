ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Davis County, MS

Mississippi man who reportedly evaded police in January high-speed chase and shooting with Mississippi trooper now in custody

By Magnolia State Live
 1 day ago
A Mississippi man police have been looking for since he evaded officers in a January high-speed chase and shooting that involved a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer is now in custody.

U. S. Marshals arrested D’Angelo Holloway and booked him into the Jefferson Davis County jail. Holloway was wanted in an officer-involved shooting that happened Jan. 28 on Harper Road just outside of Bassfield. The shooting followed a high-speed chase with the Mississippi Highway Patrol that began on Highway 35.

According to authorities, a passenger in the vehicle jumped out of the car and opened fire on the MHP officer, who returned fire. No one was hit in the gunfire exchange. The passenger, Denzel Harper, was transported to Jefferson Davis Community Hospital as a precaution and then taken into custody. Harper was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on an officer and felony possession of a controlled substance with intent while in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $200,000 by Jefferson Davis County Justice Court Judge Ronnie Barnes.

A BOLO was released for Holloway who was driving a black Ford Fusion with green dealer tag when he fled the scene traveling east on Graves Keys Road.

The car was recovered in February from a wooded area at the Highway 541 bridge just off Clem Road by MDOT workers. The vehicle was not wrecked and had been reported stolen out of Florida.

Holloway was out on bond when the incident took place on Harper Road. He will go before Judge Claiborne “Buddy” McDonald Friday morning for bond revocation. Authorities say he violated bond stipulations when he fled from the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

He had been indicted for possession of a controlled substance with intent charges from an arrest in 2019.

The case is being investigated by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department.

What kind of data is your car collecting about you?

