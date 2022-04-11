ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

New Balance Drop Summer-Ready "Vibrant Apricot" Runners

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Balance’s 1080 silhouette is arguably its most popular running sneaker. Designed to be worn training, competing and even for everyday wear, the versatile 1080 allows runners to cover more miles, more often and, most...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Ceeze Unveils Limited-Edition Biggie-Inspired Nike Air Max 1

New York creative studio Ceeze has teamed up with Brooklyn-based restaurant Elite Williamsburg and D’ussé Cognac to create a 22-piece Biggie-inspired Air Max 1 collection for Air Max Day 2022. Ceeze — which dropped a limited-run of bespoke “Burgundy” Air Jordan 5 earlier this year — has taken...
BROOKLYN, NY
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Denim"

Continuing to deliver standout women’s exclusive releases, Jordan Brand is now readying the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim.”. The upcoming take on the classic features white tumbled leather upper bases accented by weathered blue denim overlays. The contrasting element is continued on the Swoosh, “NIKE AIR” tongue tags and Wings motif branding. While metallic gold Jumpman lace dubraes and white midsoles paired with light blue rubber outsoles round up the design of the shoe.
APPAREL
Complex

Sneakers to Watch Out For in Canada: Union x Air Jordan 2, Puma x DC, and More | Northern Soles

Warmer weather is just around the corner, which means it’s time to put the winter boots away. In our latest episode of Northern Soles, Toronto Sneakerhead Andy Dang (@certified on Instagram) shares which hot upcoming sneaker drops to look out for. This episode covers the return of a classic and nostalgic sneaker, another colourway of the classic Air Jordan 1, and the most recent collaboration by Union Los Angeles and Jordan Brand. Watch the episode of Northern Soles below and keep scrolling to see Andy’s full list of impending hype.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Appears In A Lush “Pro Green”

Nike’s going heavy on the premium Air Max releases this Spring, but we’re not complaining one bit. Arriving at retailers now is this new Air Max 90 “Pro Green” featuring a mix of materials that aren’t quite common on the silhouette. The interior lining appears plusher than normal with a mesh-like, while the tongue is completely reconstructed with a canvas twill and a modified AIR MAX logo treatment in lettering.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Balance#Apricot#Sneaker#Lmc#Hydro Moc And Hydro Slide
sneakernews.com

This Clean Nike Air Max 95 Features Multiple Colorful Swooshes

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t the focal point of this year’s Air Max Day, but it has helped build buzz around the fictional holiday via a handful of new, compelling colorways. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a predominantly white ensemble complete with neon hits. Reminiscent of the model’s original colorway, neon green flair animates the lace loops, though in a much bolder fashion on the upcoming pair. Furthermore, miniature swoosh logos on the lateral heel indulge in a mix of neon and muted tones, as well as a stacked arrangement. Possibly part of a larger Nike Sportswear collection, the Air Max 95‘s non-standard makeover also drops underfoot, as visible Air units don disparate colors between forefoot and heel chambers. Surrounding foam material throughout the midsole deviate from the entire color palette to introduce a navy tone into the mix.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

A Release Date for the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Surfaces

Following early looks and rumors, we now have a release date for the Off-White™ x. Expected to release in both “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black,” the takes on the classic lifestyle silhouette are set to continue the late Virgil Abloh‘s partnership with Nike/Jordan Brand. The shoe...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

Fabolous on Regretting Throwing Nike Air Yeezys Away, His Travel Shoes and What He Hits the Stage In

Click here to read the full article. At the start of the month, style-savvy rap superstar Fabolous, often the subject of interviews, was playing the role of interviewer in a one-on-one conversation with Concepts founder and CEO Tarek Hassan. With the retailer turning 25, the two discussed its staying power and what the company is focused on to define its future. However, following the conversation, Fabolous — a noted sneaker connoisseur — revealed details about his footwear collection. Below are excerpts from the conversation with FN, edited for clarity. THE SHOES I DREAM ABOUT: “The Air Yeezy. I had all three colorways and I...
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus Goes Full “Grape” Mode

This Air Jordan from 1990 produced one of the most historic sneaker colorways of all-time, and it wasn’t even a Chicago Bulls theme. That would be the lifestyle-focused mix of teals and purples that were created to match a line of athletic apparel of the time, which sneakerheads in the forum era coined as the “Grape”. Whenever those colors convene, we can’t help but make that comparison to the Air Jordan 5, and this upcoming Air Max Plus is no exception.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

Willy Chavarria Modified a Pair of Nike Air Force 1s Into Cowboy Boots at Fall Show

Click here to read the full article. Willy Chavarria showcased his “Uncut” fall ‘22 menswear collection at an off-calendar runway show on Friday night. The New York-based designer took over the Prince George Ballroom near Madison Square Park for the spectacle, which also included a surprise collab with Nike. For this special footwear collab, the designer, whose day job is SVP of design at Calvin Klein, teamed up with Nike and sneaker modifier 0831am on a pair of Air Force 1s he reinterpreted into cowboy boots. The modified Air Force 1 will not be available at retail, however. For Chavarria, working with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The “We’ll Take It From Here” Collection To Include An Air Max 90

The Nike Air Max 90 is unquestionably one of the most beloved silhouettes currently offered by the Swoosh. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s design appeared in a spring-ready colorway as part of the “we’ll take it from here” collection. As with other Nike Sportswear propositions boasting the lineup’s...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The New Balance 550 Appears In A “Panda” Colorway

Thanks largely in part to Aime Leon Dore, the 550 has very quickly become one of New Balance’s most beloved silhouettes. And with the New York based streetwear label soon to deliver a new round of Fall colorways, it’s only appropriate that the footwear brand lead up to the collaboration with their own general releases.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

“Team Orange” Animates This Multi-Swoosh Nike Blazer Mid ’77

The Nike Blazer Mid ’77 hasn’t boasted a high-profile collaboration the status of Off-White since 2017. And while none seems to be on the horizon, the silhouette continues to deliver compelling solo efforts. While not reinventing the wheel, the latest take on the first Nike Basketball shoe indulges...
APPAREL
inputmag.com

DJ Khaled is getting 6 different Air Jordan 5 ‘We the Best’ sneakers

DJ Khaled’s $8 million sneaker collection ranks him as one of the most invested sneakerheads in the game. His We The Best label has previously collaborated with Jordan Brand on two highly limited pairs of Air Jordan 3s that were never publicly released. Collectors may soon have a chance at his Js, though, as the producer took to Instagram to unveil a collection of very Miami Air Jordan 5s.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

The Latest Nike Air More Uptempo Features Multi-Colored Accents And Illustrations

The Nike Air More Uptempo has been widely lauded as one of the best basketball sneakers of all-time. And while it dominated hardwood courts everywhere throughout the 1990s, the Scottie Pippen-associated silhouette has become a go-to option off-the-court since. Recently, the sneaker emerged in a clean, white-colored ensemble accompanied by multi-color accents.
APPAREL
WWD

Balance Athletica to Change Name Following New Balance Lawsuit

Click here to read the full article. Balance Athletica, a Denver-based athleisure brand, has agreed to change its name after New Balance Athletics Inc., filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against it la little over a year ago. According to court papers filed in Massachusetts in November 2020, New Balance said Balance Athletica used a “confusingly similar mark…to sell the same goods to the same consumers, using the same marketing channels.” It said Balance Athletica’s use of the mark “appears to be part of a larger plan to deliberately free ride on New Balance’s famous brand.” New Balance said Balance Athletica filed...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hypebeast.com

HAVEN Debuts Its GORE-TEX Partnership With INFINIUM SS22 Collection

HAVEN has just released a full look at its new collection with GORE-TEX in its Spring/Summer 2022 INFINIUM collection lookbook. The partnership celebrates craftsmanship, detail, and overall, functionality — an aspect that is paramount in HAVEN’s home country of Canada where all four seasons require reliable outerwear. Spring/Summer brings forth hot weather mixed in with sudden downpours — Vancouver’s is often jokingly referred to as “Raincouver” — where having a breathable windproof and water-repellent shell is paramount.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy