Surprise hosting scavenger hunt for Community Development Week

The city of Surprise Human Service and Community Vitality Neighborhood Services Division is hosting a Community Development Week Scavenger Hunt where residents have the chance to win prizes.

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Community Development Week is April 11 through 15. The city came up with a way to educate the community and celebrate the work that has been done using CDBG grant funds.

Clues to the citywide scavenger hunt will be given on Facebook at facebook.com/SurpriseCares beginning Monday, April 11.

Social posts throughout the week will lead residents to eight different locations around Surprise, where they will see firsthand how CDBG funds have been used to enhance, rehabilitate, improve, develop and create in the Surprise community.

The HSCV Facebook page will release a couple posts a day, highlighting specific locations around the city.

With a smart phone, head to the location and scan the QR code using a camera. Clues will be given in the form of part of a phrase.

Collect all of the words to complete the phrase and email it to neighborhhodservices@surpriseaz.gov.

The first 10 people to email the correct phrase will win a prize — an awesome gift bag filled with treats from local businesses and city swag.

For questions, contact Neighborhood Services at 623-222-1550, or email neighborhoodservices@surpriseaz.gov.