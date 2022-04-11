ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Bilibili and NetEase Shares Are Trading Higher Today

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

XD Inc has won a publishing license for its title "Party Star" in one of China's first approvals of a game since July last year, Reuters reports. The National Press...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

China's Worries Switch From Nickel To Lithium

Nickel is not the battery-destined metal that concerns China the most. In March, the government of the Asian giant summoned several market players to find ways to curb lithium’s whopping increase of 472% since last June. How is China preparing for the next three years and what opportunities lie...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netease#Video Game#Xd Inc#Reuters#Netease Stock Plummets#Bilibili Inc Bili#Chinese
Motley Fool

2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

One of these companies reported more than $80 billion in revenue last year. The second company is a leader in two growing markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stock Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

The first company here has added millions of members to its subscription program in the recent quarter. The second player is the leader in its market -- and won’t be easy to unseat. The third stock looks inexpensive at 26 times forward earnings estimates. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $400M Of 3 Stocks

Although U.S. stocks traded mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Amazon Stock At Its Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Amazon bottomed at $1,626.03 during the pandemic-driven March sell-off. Amazon reached a high of $3,773.08 in July 2021 before dropping to around $3,168 today. Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY total return over the last 12 months is 64%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Origin Agritech Stock Is Surging

Origin Agritech Ltd (NASDAQ: SEED) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced it signed purchase agreements to sell two feedstock companies 50,000 metric tons of its corn for RMB150 million ($23.58 million). Origin said after giving samples of its corn to potential feedstock customers for nutritional content validation,...
STOCKS
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures tumble as surging yields hit growth stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Futures down: Dow 0.05%, S&P 0.34%, Nasdaq 0.75%. April 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures fell on Monday, dragged lower by high-growth stocks as Treasury yields surged to fresh highs ahead of Tuesday’s inflation data that could back a more hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Investor Plans To Hold Bank Of America Stock Through Earnings Despite Anticipating A Decline: Here's Why

Bank of America shares have a 52-week high of $50.11 and a 52-week low of $36.51. As bank earnings season approaches, volatility is expected. Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss plans to hold Bank Of America Corp BAC stock for its long-term upside potential, despite anticipating a move lower short term. He explained his reasoning Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street stumbles as surging Treasury yields slam growth stocks

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street closed sharply lower on Monday as investors started the holiday-shortened week in a risk-off mood, as rising bond yields weighed on market-leading growth stocks ahead of crucial inflation data. All three major U.S. stock indexes ended deep in negative territory, with tech...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Russian Prime Minster Estimates Citizens Hold Over 10 Trillion Rubles In Crypto: Report

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the country’s citizens hold over 10 trillion rubles ($130 billion) in cryptocurrencies, Cointelegraph reported on Friday. What Happened: “We are well aware that we have more than 10 million young people having opened crypto wallets so far on which they have transferred significant amounts of money, which exceeds 10 trillion rubles,” Mishustin said in a presentation, as per the report.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Is Charlie Munger's Patience Wearing Off? Daily Journal Cuts Alibaba Holdings By Half In Q1

Charlie Munger first picked up a stake in Alibaba in the first quarter of 2021. The company is facing intensifying rivalry from established domestic peers such as JD.com. Alibaba Group Holdings, Inc. BABA shares have been in the doldrums ever since Chinese regulators began hounding the company following anti-establishment outbursts by its founder Jack Ma in late 2020. An astute investor who began piling into the shares of the Chinese ecommerce behemoth, taking advantage of the depressed stock price, apparently is losing patience.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Will Tesla Stock Be In 2030? Analyst Weighs In

An analyst says Tesla is on track to capture 20% of the auto market. He estimates the total 2030 revenue will likely come in at $1 trillion. Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares barely budged despite all the hype surrounding the Cyber Rodeo event held this week. All the same, one analyst is confident that the stock will hit top gear and keep rising over the next decade.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
122K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy