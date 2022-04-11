ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Agrify Inks Total Turn-Key Agreement In New Jersey With Loud Wellness

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Agrify Corp (NASDAQ: AGFY) has signed a definitive agreement for its Agrify Total Turn-Key Solution with Loud Wellness Inc., a New Jersey-based cultivation and manufacturing operator. Loud Wellness is one of only eight awardees that received both the Class 1...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

Smorgasburg is returning to New Jersey

It’s something of a foodie’s dream: One of the largest food festivals and markets is returning to Jersey City in April. Smorgasburg, which bills itself as the largest weekly open-air food market in America will come back to Harborside Place in Exchange Place in Jersey City on April 2, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and then run every Saturday.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
State
Massachusetts State
Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

COVID-19 cases rising in Northeast, partly fueled by BA.2, experts say

NEW YORK — As COVID-19 cases continue to tick up in the United States, the Northeast appears to be fueling the increase. Four of the five states with the highest seven-day case rates per 100,000 are in the Northeast. In the 10 states with the highest seven-day rates, seven are Northeastern, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agrify Corp Lrb Nasdaq#Agfy#Agrify Insights#Loud Wellness Glassboro#Saas
Benzinga

Amazon In Trouble Over US Warehouse Safety, Study Finds

A Strategic Organizing Center study suggested that Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) warehouse workers in the U.S. suffered severe injuries at twice the rate of rival companies. In 2021, there were 6.8 severe injuries for every 100 Amazon warehouse workers, while all other employers in the warehouse industry suffered 3.3 severe injuries per 100 workers.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Benzinga

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP) To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Investor Event

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. CNS Pharmaceuticals CNSP, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, will be part of a moderated fireside chat during the Virtual Investor Glioblastoma Multiforme (“GBM”) Spotlight event on April 14, 2022. The chat is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET and will include CNS Pharmaceuticals management team members, including CEO John Climaco, along with opinion leader Samuel A. Goldlust, MD. The focus of the chat will be GBM and the work that CNS Pharmaceuticals is doing to advance Berubicin, its novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier for the treatment of recurrent GBM, one of the most aggressive types of brain cancer. The company is currently conducting a global study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Berubicin in the treatment of GBM. Goldlust is Dr. Goldlust is an investigator in the company’s Berubicin study and a leading neuro-oncologist who currently serves as the Pitkin chair in neuro-oncology and as medical director of the Brain and Spine Institute at John Theurer Cancer Center.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

The Blinc Group Receives Patent For Vaping Technology

The Blinc Group, Inc., a regulatory-focused designer and provider of premium customized vaporizer technologies has been issued patent 11116251 by the U.S. Patent and Trademarks Office for its vape technology called The RingSystem. The technology was designed “to save brands thousands in lost inventory” and give consumers “peace of mind...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
122K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy