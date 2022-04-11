Agrify Inks Total Turn-Key Agreement In New Jersey With Loud Wellness

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. CNS Pharmaceuticals CNSP, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, will be part of a moderated fireside chat during the Virtual Investor Glioblastoma Multiforme (“GBM”) Spotlight event on April 14, 2022. The chat is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET and will include CNS Pharmaceuticals management team members, including CEO John Climaco, along with opinion leader Samuel A. Goldlust, MD. The focus of the chat will be GBM and the work that CNS Pharmaceuticals is doing to advance Berubicin, its novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier for the treatment of recurrent GBM, one of the most aggressive types of brain cancer. The company is currently conducting a global study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Berubicin in the treatment of GBM. Goldlust is Dr. Goldlust is an investigator in the company’s Berubicin study and a leading neuro-oncologist who currently serves as the Pitkin chair in neuro-oncology and as medical director of the Brain and Spine Institute at John Theurer Cancer Center.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 12 HOURS AGO