QUAD CITIES, Ia/Il(KWQC) - A strong storm system will setup across the country Tuesday night into Wednesday this week. While the QC seems to be in between the two most favored spots for severe weather, there is still enough uncertainty in timing and placement of storms that the QCA needs to be aware of. Thus, a First Alert Day will be in effect from very early Wednesday morning through the evening hours.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO