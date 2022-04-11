ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agrify Announces Its First Total Turn-Key Agreement In New Jersey With Loud Wellness

By Vuk Zdinjak
 1 day ago
Agrify Corporation AGFY has signed a definitive agreement for its Agrify total turn-key solution with Loud Wellness Inc. Loud Wellness is hoping to leverage the technology, services, and support offered through the Agrify TTK solution to produce the highest quality and most diversified product portfolio ranging from top premium flowers to...

