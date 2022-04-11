ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

The week starts with rain chances, but Wed. brings a severe risk

By Deitra McKenzie
WTOK-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - You’ll need an umbrella most days this work week. Today, rain is most likely in the morning, then the rain chances taper-off by early afternoon. Severe storms aren’t expected, but downpours are expected along with .25″ - .50″ of rain. Highs will hover...

