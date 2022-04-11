Hydrant Flushing In Prophetstown This Week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS announced Monday it has started its annual tests on fire hydrants in Roanoke City, including hydrant flushing. Hydrant flushing is needed to test the hydrants and to flush anything that built up over time in water lines, according to the department. The maintenance should end in October.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - In collaboration with the Decatur Water Department, Decatur Fire Department crews, will be flushing and flow testing approximately 1200 city fire hydrants during the month of April. According to city officials the process will run Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is...
OAKWOOD — The City of Oakwood will be carrying out its annual fire hydrant flushing between Apr. 4 through Apr. 29, 2022. Oak Knoll Drive to West Peach Orchard Road: Apr. 4 - Apr. 5. Monteray Road to Park Road: Apr. 6. Forrer Road/Oakwood Avenue to Harman Avenue: Apr....
In its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Piedmont City Council passed a pair of resolutions and Mayor Bill Baker re- appointed a Piedmont Housing Authority board member, but the main topic of discussion was the city’s fire hydrants. District 2 councilman Richard Williams brought up the topic during the...
