Hydrant Flushing In Prophetstown This Week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS announced Monday it has started its annual tests on fire hydrants in Roanoke City, including hydrant flushing. Hydrant flushing is needed to test the hydrants and to flush anything that built up over time in water lines, according to the department. The maintenance should end in October.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 22 DAYS AGO