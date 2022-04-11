ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prophetstown, IL

Hydrant Flushing In Prophetstown This Week

aroundptown.com
 1 day ago

A reminder that the Prophetstown Public Works Department will...

www.aroundptown.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Flushing scheduled for Roanoke City fire hydrants

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS announced Monday it has started its annual tests on fire hydrants in Roanoke City, including hydrant flushing. Hydrant flushing is needed to test the hydrants and to flush anything that built up over time in water lines, according to the department. The maintenance should end in October.
ROANOKE, VA
WAND TV

Decatur Fire Department to flush and test city fire hydrants

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - In collaboration with the Decatur Water Department, Decatur Fire Department crews, will be flushing and flow testing approximately 1200 city fire hydrants during the month of April. According to city officials the process will run Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is...
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy