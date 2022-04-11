College softball roundup: Mountaineers take three out of four against Warriors

Buy Now Karsyn Zaragoza (7) leads off from first base during the match between Eastern Oregon University and Providence University at Peggy Anderson Softball Field, La Grande on Friday, March 25, 2022. EOU won all four matchups against the visiting team. Alex Wittwer/EO Media Group

LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University softball team kept in good form this weekend, winning three out of four contests in a four-game home series against Corban on Friday, April 8 and April 9.

The Mountaineers lost the opening game 5-4, but won 4-2, 7-6 and 3-0 in the ensuing three games. Eastern improved to 30-11 on the year and 16-5 in conference play.

Game 1: Corban 5 — Eastern Oregon 4

In the first game of the series, Corban capitalized off two runs in the third inning and three runs in a decisive seventh inning.

Down 2-0 in the fourth inning, Kayla Berg grounded out to score Grace Gaither and cut the lead to 1-2. A two-RBI home run by Haley Ebner put Eastern ahead 4-3, before Gaither singled in a run in the fifth to extend the lead to 4-2.

Corban cut the deficit to 4-3 in the top of the sixth, before Paia’ala Wilcox-Molina hit a two-RBI single to put the Warriors up 5-4.

Amanda Smith suffered the loss, allowing five runs over 5.1 innings. Smith stuck out eight batters, but fell to 13-4 on the year.

Game 2: Eastern Oregon 4 — Corban 2

In the second game of the series, Corban picked up where it left off and scored the game’s opening run in the top of the second inning.

The Mountaineers rallied three runs in the fourth inning and one in the fifth to build up a 4-1 lead and hold off a seventh-inning rally in which the Warriors added a run. Hannah Tyree, Taylor Dow, Gaither and Karsyn Zaragoza all scored one run each. Ebner tallied a game-high three RBIs to get Eastern back in the win column.

McKenna Stallings earned the victory for the Mountaineers, pitching seven innings and striking out four opposing batters.

Game 3: Eastern Oregon 7 — Corban 6

Eastern found itself in an extra-inning thriller, defeating Corban 7-6 in 10 innings.

The Mountaineers rattled off four runs in the first inning, behind a two-RBI single from Zaragoza and a double from Gaither. Ebner hit an RBI-double, helping Eastern jump out to a 4-0 lead.

Eastern took a 5-1 lead, but Corban managed to score five consecutive runs to hold a 6-5 lead after the top of the seventh inning. With the game on the line in the bottom of the seventh, Olivia Zufelt tied the game at 6-6 with an RBI-single.

Both teams battled through two scoreless innings, before winning the game in the bottom of the 10th inning. Caitlin Crist hit an RBI-single to right field, scoring Ebner and giving the Mountaineers the game-winning run.

Abby Giles was the winning pitcher for Eastern, allowing two runs over five innings in relief. She struck out four batters.

Game 4: Eastern Oregon 3 — Corban 0

The Mountaineers handled business in game four, utilizing a big fourth inning to win 3-0.

Zufelt and Allyson Bates both hit solo home runs, before Shelby Starr hit an RBI-single to give Eastern a 3-0 lead.

Berg was the winning pitcher, throwing seven scoreless inning and striking out nine batters.

After winning three out of four games against Corban, the team will travel to face Northwest in a four-game series. The first pitch of game one is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, April 15.