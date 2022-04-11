ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Champions League Quarterfinals Leg 2

By Charlotte Edmonds
NBC Washington
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHow to watch champions league quarterfinals leg 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The year for international soccer just keeps rolling as the UEFA Champions League draws to a close. With just over a year separating the Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, soccer fans...

www.nbcwashington.com

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Madrid, Villarreal defend Champions League leads

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. BAYERN MUNICH vs. VILLARREAL (0-1) Villarreal is a draw away from upsetting six-time champion Bayern Munich thanks to its impressive win in the first leg at home last week, when Bayern was happy to leave only a goal down heading into the return match at home. The German club is trying to return to the semifinals after being eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain at this stage last season while defending the title. Villarreal, the Europa League champion, is relishing its first quarterfinals since 2009. The modest club is based in a city of 50,000 people in southeastern Spain. Excluding his time at PSG from 2016-18, Villarreal coach Unai Emery has won 21 consecutive two-leg knockout ties in Europe since 2015 — with Sevilla, Arsenal and Villarreal.
theScore

Watch: Who else? Benzema settles instant classic with 96th-minute goal

When Real Madrid needed a goal, Karim Benzema came to the fore once again. The Frenchman decided Tuesday's topsy-turvy clash against Chelsea, delivering a 96th-minute header that powered Madrid to the semifinals of the Champions League. The extra-time goal, Benzema's 12th in his last eight Champions League matches, gave the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Olympic Sailor Eya Guezguez Dead At Just 17

Tragic news, just tragic news. It's been revealed that Tunisian sailor Eya Guezguez, 17, has tragically passed away during national team training, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced. The accident occurred when the boat she was sailing with her twin sister Sarra capsized in high winds in training. Eya...
SPORTS
ESPN

Villarreal stun Bayern Munich to book Champions League semifinal spot

Underdogs Villarreal scored an 88th minute equaliser through substitute Samuel Chukwueze to snatch a stunning 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich and advance to the Champions League semifinals with a 2-1 aggregate win on Tuesday. Six-time European champions Bayern, who had won 12 of their previous 13 home games in the...
MLS
BBC

Fans' group criticises Uefa's plan for 36-team Champions League

A Premier League supporters' group has accused Uefa of attempting to return to the "discredited idea of a European Super League" with its plans to revamp the Champions League. A 12-team European Super League was announced last year. However, all but three clubs - Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona -...
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League scores: Live updates from Real Madrid vs. Chelsea and Bayern Munich vs. Villarreal

This week's UEFA Champions League action is here with Chelsea hoping to overturn their 3-1 deficit against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu and Bayern Munich chasing Villarreal CF's 1-0 lead at Allianz Arena. Karim Benzema's second hat trick in a row downed Chelsea despite the Blues creating plenty of chances on their own while the Yellow Submarine's impressive defensive performance meant they only needed a goal from Arnaut Danjuma to have a chance in this one.
The Independent

UEFA accused of being out of touch with fans over Champions League proposals

UEFA has been accused by a Premier League fans’ group of being out of touch with supporters over its Champions League reform proposals and of seeking to create a Super League by the back door.European football’s governing body and its president Aleksander Ceferin praised supporters for their role in thwarting attempts to form a European Super League almost a year ago.However, those same fans feel new proposals from UEFA to increase the number of Champions League group stage matches from six to 10 from 2024 and to reserve two qualification berths based on historic European performance rather than domestic achievement...
The Independent

Real Madrid vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League result and final score after Karim Benzema goal in extra time

Follow live reaction after Chelsea were denied one of the great Champions League comebacks against Real Madrid as Karim Benzema’s extra-time winner settled a thrilling Champions League quarter-final tie in the Bernabeu.The European champions were two goals down following last week’s 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge but Mason Mount’s strike on 15 minutes gave the Blues the perfect start.Antonio Rudiger then levelled the tie after half-time with a header at the back post, before Timo Werner’s deflected finish stunned the hosts as Chelsea led on aggregate.But substitute Rodrygo responded to pull Real Madrid level five minutes later and force extra time, where Karim Benzema put his side ahead with another headed goal in the tie. It means Real Madrid will advance to the semi-finals, where they will face either Manchester City or rivals Atletico. Follow reaction to a classic Champions League quarter-final below: Read More Chelsea denied heroic comeback as Karim Benzema settles Champions League thriller
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Bologna vs. Sampdoria odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: April 11, 2022 Italian Serie A prediction

Bologna and Sampdoria are separated by just over a three-hour drive in Northern Italy. On Monday, the two clubs will meet in Italian Serie A for the 100th time. Both are comfortably above the relegation zone, with Bologna 12 points clear in 12th place, while Sampdoria is seven points clear in 16th. However, they would still love to put more distance between themselves and the bottom of the Italian Serie A table with a win on Monday over a familiar foe. You can stream all the action on Paramount+.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Benzema strikes again as Madrid fends off Chelsea comeback

MADRID (AP) — Chelsea’s title defense in the Champions League ended despite a 3-2 win against Real Madrid on Tuesday, with Karim Benzema spoiling the English team's comeback by scoring in extra time to put the Spanish powerhouse back into the semifinals. Benzema had scored a hat trick...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

(WATCH) Jubilant Villarreal fans party in Castellon after Bayern Munich win

Villarreal fans will be partying all night after they secured a Champions League semi final place for the first time since 2006. The Yellow Submarine held their nerve away at Bayern Munich after travelling to Germany with a 1-0 first leg lead from last week. Robert Lewandowski levelled the tie...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: City, Liverpool protect leads in CL quarterfinals

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. ATLÉTICO MADRID vs. MANCHESTER CITY (0-1) City is looking to reach the semifinals for the second straight season and has a narrow lead after a first leg that saw Atlético adopt ultra-cautious tactics. City manager Pep Guardiola knows the return match will be different. “They are going to be more intense at the other end of the field and we'll have to adapt to how they play,” Guardiola said. For City, the game comes between two meetings with its biggest current rival, Liverpool — a Premier League game on Sunday that finished 2-2 and an FA Cup semifinal match at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. As a result, it's a juggling act for Guardiola in terms of which players to pick, though he does have right back Kyle Walker available again following a three-match European ban. Atlético needs to end a six-game winless streak at home in the Champions League to have a chance of advancing to the semifinals for the first time since 2017. It will likely be without defender José María Giménez because of a muscle injury, and midfielder Héctor Herrera also is expected to miss the match injured. Yannick Carrasco returns after a suspension. The Wanda Metropolitano Stadium won’t be at full capacity after UEFA charged the club with “discriminatory behavior” and ordered a 5,000-seat section of the stadium to be closed after an Atlético fan was filmed making a Nazi salute in the first leg in Manchester.
