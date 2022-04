Kamala Harris’s national security advisor Nancy McEldowney has resigned, the 10th member of the Vice President’s office to quit in the past year. Ms McEldowney cited “pressing personal matters” as the reason she was stepping down in an internal email seen by Reuters. “This was a difficult decision because I am so deeply committed to the work we do and the crucial national interest we serve,” the former ambassador to Bulgaria said in the memo. “But after more than a year, this is the right decision for my family,” she said. Ms McEldowney’s resignation comes after a series...

