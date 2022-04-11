ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monson, MA

Photos: Monson Savings Bank 150th anniversary week recap, festivities continue

By Kayleigh Thomas
 1 day ago

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – During Monson Savings Bank 150th Anniversary Week, a reception at the Monson branch and prize drawings at all bank locations were held for the community, but more festivities are to come from now up until the end of 2022.

Monson Savings Bank celebrates 150 years of service

Monson Savings Bank anniversary week celebration

A reception was led by Monson Savings Bank President and CEO Daniel Moriarty on March 28, along with team members.

According to a Monson Savings Bank news release, the reception was attended by dignitaries including local professionals, government officials, and community members to show support for the bank. State Senator Anne Gobi and Representative Brian Ashe presented Monson Savings Bank with citations, congratulated the Bank for its 150th anniversary, and committed efforts to serve residents, businesses, and communities.

Moriarty gave a brief overview of the history of Monson Savings Bank and explained the Bank’s objective, “to enable all persons to invest earnings as they may choose, in a manner that will afford them security and profit. One of the benefits of a community bank is educational, to enable parents and guardians to cultivate savings habits and those for whom they care.” Moriarty proudly expressed, “the Bank has stayed true to its roots.”

State Senator Anne Gobi and Representative Brian Ashe, presented Monson Savings Bank with citations, and commended the Bank for reaching the momentous anniversary, while always remaining committed to actively supporting residents, businesses, and communities.

“We are extremely grateful to the local communities for their support throughout the years. Likewise, we are delighted to keep community banking alive and well in Western Massachusetts and give back to the communities that we serve every chance that we get.”

Dan Moriarty further stated, “We were very happy and proud to welcome members of the community to come celebrate our 150 th Anniversary with us. For any business to reach a 150 year milestone is impressive, but it is almost unheard of for a bank to remain mutually independent and to not have gone through a merger for 150 years,” said Dan Moriarty, Monson Savings Bank President and CEO.

To commemorate the Monson Savings Bank Grand Reopening 1966 event, the Bank held their Then and Now Grand Prize Drawings. Prizes included a TV, an Alexa Echo Dot, and Buxton wallets.

Winners of the prizes are the following:

  • Daniel Therrien – winner of a Samsung 43” LED 4K UHD Smart TV
  • Kathleen Dominguez – winner of an Alexa Echo Dot
  • Mikayla Dupaul – Brady and Randall Fyfe – winners of a men’s Buxton wallet
In addition to the Then and Now Grand Prize Drawings, all bank locations had brought sweet treats, balloons, and chances for gift cards or gifts to be won, from March 28 to April 2.

Monson Savings Bank festivities continue

Monson Savings Bank will continue festivities through the year, up until December by giving customers the chance to win a monthly $150 cash prize.

From April to August, Monson Savings Bank is to dedicate its support to local community members of all ages by purchasing over $15,000 worth of children’s bikes and helmets from East Longmeadow’s Family Bicycle Shop.

On June 1, Monson Savings Bank will also unveil a historical plaque at the original Bank building at Maine and State Streets, along with Monson Savings Bank Branch. A time capsule is to be presented to team members to fill with mementos, artifacts, and reminders of the year. In 2047, during the Bank’s 175th anniversary it will be dug up from the Monson Branch property.

