Natchitoches, LA

Tennis — Northwestern State sweeps Nicholls to win outright Southland Conference title

By Jacque Murphy
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State set its sights on a Southland Conference regular season title, and the Lady Demons didn’t waste any time Saturday against Nicholls. NSU rushed to a 7-0 sweep in under two-and-a-half hours to raise its first regular season championship since 2014. The Lady Demons...

KPLC TV

McNeese’s Poullard named Southland softball hitter of the week

FRISCO, Texas – McNeese’s Jil Poullard and Northwestern State’s Sage Hoover are the Southland Conference Softball Players of the Week, the league announced Monday. Poullard led the Cowgirls to a 5-1 week against Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Louisiana Lafayette and Southeastern. The sophomore recorded a 0.467 average at the plate, 1.067 slugging percentage and a 0.609 on base percentage playing at third in all six games. Poullard logged seven hits in her 15 at bats, with four extra base hits, five runs and seven RBI. The Moss Bluff, La., native leads McNeese with a 0.389 batting average and a 0.756 slugging percentage. This award marks the first weekly accolade for Poullard’s career and fourth Hitter of the Week award for the Cowgirls this season. McNeese welcomes Houston to Lake Charles on Tuesday, April 12, at 6 p.m.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Natchitoches, LA
Louisiana Sports
Natchitoches, LA
KLFY News 10

Tuesday’s LSU Baseball game vs Lamar postponed

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU-Lamar baseball game scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area. LSU officials will work to schedule a make-up game to be played later this season. LSU’s next game will be on Thursday in Fayetteville, Ark., as the Tigers […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese’s baseball game at UL Lafayette canceled due to weather

LAKE CHARLES - McNeese’s baseball game at UL-Lafayette on Tuesday has been canceled due to the high probability of rain and lightning in the Lafayette area. No make-up has been scheduled. The Cowboys will be back in action on Thursday when they continue Southland Conference play against Incarnate Word....
LAFAYETTE, LA

