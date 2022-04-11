Deadly Mushroom Found in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A highly poisonous mushroom has recently been found in a Boise neighborhood. According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the death cap mushrooms (Amanita phalloides) were discovered in an established Boise neighborhood by an amateur...
A 25-year-old New Jersey woman was found dead last week after going hiking in Washington state. The hiker, identified by authorities as Alisonstar E. Molaf of Ridgefield Park, got separated from a friend while hiking on Wallace Falls Trail in Gold Bar on March 18, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - An Idaho woman who was reported missing earlier in the week was found deceased near 4th of July Pass Thursday. Janelle M. Burchfield had been last seen exiting a car in the area of 4th of July Pass on Monday. Deputies responded to search the area but were not able to find her.
GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (KLIX)-Human bone fragments found in 2020 in an Idaho County river have been confirmed to be that of a person who went missing in 2018 when a car plunged into the water. The Idaho County Sheriff's Office said the bone fragments sent in September of 2020 to the Idaho State Police Laboratory for DNA testing were confirmed on March 17, to be those of Jessie Ferrieri. According to the sheriff's office, in May of 2018, Ferrieri was in a vehicle with five other people when it went off the roadway into the Selway River in a remote area near the Paradise Guard Station. Only two people were able to make it out of the river, two others were recovered in the following days. Jessie, 21, and his bother, Raymond, 25, both of New York, were unaccounted for and could not be found. In August of 2020 bone fragments were found near the Shearer airstrip in the backcountry. The sheriff's office responded several day later to search the area in hopes of located more human remains but, nothing was found. Then in September 2020 caretakers of the Selway Lodge Reported finding more possible human bone fragments, those were then sent off to the lab. "ICSO also asks for the public’s assistance as they begin recreating on the upper Selway River this year. If any unusual bones are found, please secure those items and immediately notify ICSO or Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke," wrote the Idaho County Sheriff's Office in a statement. The sheriff's office extended their condolences to the Ferrieri family who have were notified of the DNA confirmation.
A grizzly with an attitude and a taste for flesh. The animal is munching on livestock in the northern panhandle. Idaho Fish and Game plans to trap the beast, attach a collar and then relocate the predator. Numerous panhandle publications are detailing the story. You can read more by clicking here.
A family’s years-long search for their autistic son has finally come to an end. According to KTLA, 19-year-old Connerjack Oswalt was found safe last week in Park City, Utah, about 700 miles away from his home in Clearlake, California. The teen, who was diagnosed with autism eight years ago, was just 16 when his family reported him missing in September 2019. They would spend the next two and half years searching for their son, who reportedly had a “history of running away.”
COVID has been taking over the world and the country for over two years now, and while things have begun to settle down a little, it is still spreading across the globe. With the announcement of a new variant of COVID last month making its way through Europe and expected to spread like the rest, it is a fair question to ask which states are the safest from the disease. Multiple things need to be considered when taking this into account, but there is a list online that ranks the states which are the safest and which ones are more prone to the spreading pandemic.
I’ve seen this before. In a movie called Dr. Zhivago. It’s a tale of the Russian Revolution as seen through the eyes of a middle-class physician who struggles to survive the tumult. He’s married into a well-to-do family but they aren’t nobility. After the communists take control the family’s house is confiscated. They’re forced into a makeshift apartment on the second floor and the place is subdivided to make room for the city’s poor. It doesn’t go at all well. Being a person of means is considered exploitive and criminal.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho(KLIX)-The Twin Falls and Boise police departments are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man at a Boise city park late Friday. According to the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens, the young man was found at the Shoshone Park in Boise at just before 9 p.m. and later pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office says the Boise Police Department is investigating along with the Twin Falls Police Department. The cause and manner of death are pending. According to Twin Falls Police, investigators are trying to determine if the individual found in Boise is linked to the shooting of a teenager at a Twin Falls park Wednesday night. Lt. Justin Diamond with TFPD said the minor who was injured is currently listed in stable condition. He said very little information could be released as the investigation was in its early stages. First responders were called out on April 6, to reports of shots fired at Harmon Park next to the skate area. At the time no suspects had been taken into custody. Twin Falls Police ask any witnesses to come forward with information on the Harmon Park shooting 208-735-4357.
NAPLES, Idaho (KLIX)-A grizzly bear is suspected of killing two domestic animals in the Panhandle Region of Idaho earlier this week. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said conservation officers were called to a home near Naples in Boundary County where a llama and sheep was killed on the evening of April 5. The owner told officers that he had seen a bear in the area around the time of the attack but couldn't tell if it was a black bear or grizzly bear. Officers were able to quickly find tracks and confirmed a grizzly bear had been in the area. Idaho Fish and Game said officers have placed live traps on the private property to capture the bear if it does return to the area. If the animal is caught it will be examined to see if its been subject to previous study or is a unknown bear. If it is relocated to another area a GPS collar will be placed on it to monitor its movements, according to Idaho Fish and Game.
Many people are moving to Idaho these days, and the locals aren't the biggest fans of it. When moving to a new state, there are many things to take into account. Things such as cost of living, jobs, education, the local economy, and many other things. To most, Idaho is a cheaper state than where they are coming from, and that is what appeals most to them, but maybe Idaho isn't the right state for them to live in. Here are a few reasons why Idaho could be the wrong state for you to live in.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation eliminating drop boxes and similar drop-off locations for absentee ballots in Idaho will not get a hearing in the Senate and is dead. Republican Sen. Patti Anne Lodge said Friday she has received thousands of emails opposing the legislation. She chairs the Senate State Affairs Committee where the bill was sent after making it through the House on a 37-33 vote earlier this month. Lodge says she has heard from those with disabilities, the elderly and people with children who can't wait in line and want to continue to use ballot drop boxes.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho water specialist is predicting more drought and water shortages this summer in Southern Idaho. In a recent report to the Idaho Water Resource Board, Idaho Department of Water Resources Hydrologist David Hoekema said water supplies across the southern part of the Gem State don't look good for the summer, “The future is not bright,” Hoekema said in a statement. “Fifty percent of the state is currently in severe drought, and that percentage will increase in the coming months. We are predicting water shortages in every basin in Southern Idaho, including the Payette.” Gary Spackman, Director of IDWR, told the board that farmers will more than likely see shortages and curtailments but hoped that they could plan ahead with the information. A wet fall and good snowfall in December last year pointed towards a good start to the water year, said officials, however, the snowpack in the mountains leveled off in early January with little moisture through the rest of the winter. Streamflow from the following river systems is expected to be below average in the 20 to 70 percent range: Snake River, Big Lost, Big Wood, Little Wood, Salmon Falls, Boise, Payette, and Weiser. Hoekema said the Henry's Fork and Bruneau Basin along with tributaries along the Snake River Plain will be in exceptional to extreme drought this summer. The only bright side reported is the northern panhandle region which is expected to be outside drought categories. Hoekema noted April weather will determine if conditions will be worse or slightly better as there is little chance of recovery at this point.
