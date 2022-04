~ Submitted by Bedford’s Volunteer Coordinating Committee. The Town of Bedford is looking for volunteers to serve on Town committees. If you are thinking about helping your Town, now or in the future, we encourage you to attend a meeting of the committee (currently via Zoom) that you are interested in, then fill out a questionnaire (application form), and submit it to the Town Manager’s Office.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 18 DAYS AGO