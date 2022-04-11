Larry David says Curb Your Enthusiasm will be back for Season 12

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
Allen guest-starred on five Sopranos Season 5 episodes as Quintina Blundetto, Tony Soprano's aunt and the mother of Steve Buscemi's Tony Blundetto. Additionally, Allen had recurring roles on All in the Family, as Edith Bunker’s cousin Amelia, and Soap, as Judge Betty Small. Allen also guest-starred on Seinfeld as an unemployment benefits administrator who deals with George Costanza.
The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
After eight seasons in daytime syndication, The Real has been canceled at Fox stations. On Friday, Fox Stations Group announced the show’s cancellation after weeks of speculation, Variety reports. The show’s end comes nearly 10 years after it first premiered in 2013. By 2014, The Real was picked...
LeVar Burton warned the crowd at the Grammy Awards to keep their hands to themselves on Sunday night while introducing presenter, Nate Bargatze. The comment was a clear joke aimed at Will Smith who slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony, last month. “Now, I want to warn you all...
Click here to read the full article. If you’re a fan of the Daily Show, you may want to know about Trevor Noah‘s net worth and how much he makes as the host of one of Comedy Central’s highest-rated shows.
Noah, who was born and raised in Johannesburg, South Africa, started his entertainment career in 2002 when he was cast in the South African soap opera Isidingo at 18 years old. After that, Noah went on to host his own radio show before he took a break from journalism and acting to focus on comedy. After performing as the opening act...
Jason Alexander, who played the role of George Costanza on Seinfeld, is mourning the loss of his TV mom, Estelle Harris. The news of Harris’s death broke news headlines after her agent Michael Eisenstadt confirmed her death in Palm Desert, California, on Saturday evening. “One of my favorite people...
Sam Elliott offered an emotional apology for his comments about the movie The Power of the Dog, and afterward, his 1883 co-star Faith Hill stood up to support him. Both appeared at the Deadline Contenders TV event on Sunday (April 10). During an interview with Hill, Elliott and three other...
Gilbert Gottfried used his final days to support his friend Chris Rock. In the last Instagram post made before Gottfried's death on Tuesday, the 67-year-old addressed Will Smith hitting Rock, 57, during the 2022 Academy Awards. "Which is the worst crime? Chris Rock being physically assaulted or Chris Rock telling...
After appearing on The Ed Sullivan Show, The Tonight Show and The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, Mitchell landed the lead role in the on ABC's 1970 TV adaptation of Barefoot in the Park. The sitcom was one of the first two have a predominantly Black cast. Barefoot in the Park was, however, canceled after 12 episodes due to low ratings after Mitchell was fired due to "differences of opinion" with the series' producers.
"Who would have predicted that an ABC sitcom about teachers would be this exciting?" says Kevin Fallon. "Or that it would somehow become the buzziest comedy of the season? Not a Netflix dark comedy. Not a bingeable Hulu series starring some major movie star. It’s what we once thought was going extinct: a network comedy series that everyone is talking about." Abbott Elementary, Fallon adds, is "the rare The Office-inspired series to make the mockumentary earnestly work...But it’s not just that Abbott Elementary is good that made its first-season run feel remarkable. It’s the rare show that is 'cool' and 'buzzy' in online circles that typically prefer to obsess over line readings in Succession or theorize about plot points in Severance...This is a series that is not only incredibly popular—it’s the most-tweeted comedy of the year, and ABC’s biggest comedy hit since Modern Family—but also has the kind of online 'cred' that’s typically reserved for a Fleabag or Mad Men. This isn’t The Big Bang Theory being a smash and social media snobs rolling their eyes. It’s an earnest, heartwarming broadcast comedy watched by most of America, but also the coolest show on TV."
COMEDIAN Gilbert Gottfried has died at age 67, his family confirmed on Tuesday. His death marks yet another tragic loss to the comedy world after Bob Saget and Norm MacDonald's recent deaths. Gottfried's family shared on Facebook: "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after...
“I wish they’d get more hardcore,” the Dazed and Confused director tells The Daily Beast. “There were two ways to go, and instead of reaching out to a younger audience, just get more rigorous. Don’t pander. Don’t cut categories and say, ‘Well, nobody cares who edits.’ Bullsh*t. The industry should! And they do. But that’s been going on for a while.”
Loot, premiering June 24, reteams Rudolph with Forever creators Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard. In Loot, Rudolph plays billionaire Molly Novak, whose ultra-rich lifestyle spirals out of control when her husband of 20 years betrays her. She hits rock bottom and becomes tabloid fodder, as she gets the surprising news that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez plays Salinas, joined by Ron Funches, Joel Kim Booster and Nat Faxon.
Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. On Thursday, Peacock is dropping the first season of Killing It, a comedy that it says makes fun of “America’s quasi-religious obsession with entrepreneurship and wealth.” In the opening minute of the show, our hero Craig is gazing out the balcony of his luxurious seaside condo. He turns around, looks us in the eye and says:
10 days after the fact, Will Smith's Oscars slap has been discoursed to death, but on Wednesday night, Amy Schumer stopped by Watch What Happens Live to offer a new perspective on the altercation. Though Schumer was on WWHL to promote her new Hulu show Life & Beth, Cohen couldn't...
The Great British Bake Off star's untitled show "follows Fielding as the most famous, but least likely of highway robbers whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair," per Deadline. "Together with his gang of loveable rogues, Dick rides the highs and lows of celebrity — and does what he can to escape the clutches of the Thief Taker General."
Click here to read the full article. In its first incarnation, “Russian Doll” felt as close to complete as any TV show ever gets. With those first eight episodes, delving deep into the minds of jaded New Yorkers Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) and back out again, creators Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland had achieved something truly heady, unnerving, and spectacular. It’s rare for a show half as ambitious, or willing to throw itself at the wall over and over again to see if it sticks, to find a way to satisfactorily wrap itself up. But this...
