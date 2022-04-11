ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Larry David says Curb Your Enthusiasm will be back for Season 12

Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Rich Eisen got confirmation that Curb will be back for another season Sunday night while moderating the show's Emmys For...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Rae Allen, Tony-winning actress on The Sopranos, All in the Family, Soap and Seinfeld, dies at 95

Allen guest-starred on five Sopranos Season 5 episodes as Quintina Blundetto, Tony Soprano's aunt and the mother of Steve Buscemi's Tony Blundetto. Additionally, Allen had recurring roles on All in the Family, as Edith Bunker’s cousin Amelia, and Soap, as Judge Betty Small. Allen also guest-starred on Seinfeld as an unemployment benefits administrator who deals with George Costanza.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
StyleCaster

Trevor Noah’s Net Worth Is No Laughing Matter, Even For the ‘Daily Show’ Host

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a fan of the Daily Show, you may want to know about Trevor Noah‘s net worth and how much he makes as the host of one of Comedy Central’s highest-rated shows. Noah, who was born and raised in Johannesburg, South Africa, started his entertainment career in 2002 when he was cast in the South African soap opera Isidingo at 18 years old. After that, Noah went on to host his own radio show before he took a break from journalism and acting to focus on comedy. After performing as the opening act...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Eisen
Person
Larry David
Primetimer

Scoey Mitchell, a trailblazing Black comedian who briefly starred in the TV version of Neil Simon's Barefoot in the Park, dies at 92

After appearing on The Ed Sullivan Show, The Tonight Show and The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, Mitchell landed the lead role in the on ABC's 1970 TV adaptation of Barefoot in the Park. The sitcom was one of the first two have a predominantly Black cast. Barefoot in the Park was, however, canceled after 12 episodes due to low ratings after Mitchell was fired due to "differences of opinion" with the series' producers.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Abbott Elementary's first season was "perfect" and "cool"

"Who would have predicted that an ABC sitcom about teachers would be this exciting?" says Kevin Fallon. "Or that it would somehow become the buzziest comedy of the season? Not a Netflix dark comedy. Not a bingeable Hulu series starring some major movie star. It’s what we once thought was going extinct: a network comedy series that everyone is talking about." Abbott Elementary, Fallon adds, is "the rare The Office-inspired series to make the mockumentary earnestly work...But it’s not just that Abbott Elementary is good that made its first-season run feel remarkable. It’s the rare show that is 'cool' and 'buzzy' in online circles that typically prefer to obsess over line readings in Succession or theorize about plot points in Severance...This is a series that is not only incredibly popular—it’s the most-tweeted comedy of the year, and ABC’s biggest comedy hit since Modern Family—but also has the kind of online 'cred' that’s typically reserved for a Fleabag or Mad Men. This isn’t The Big Bang Theory being a smash and social media snobs rolling their eyes. It’s an earnest, heartwarming broadcast comedy watched by most of America, but also the coolest show on TV."
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Directors Guild#Theemmys
Primetimer

Richard Linklater's advice for the Oscars: "Get more hardcore" and "don't pander"

“I wish they’d get more hardcore,” the Dazed and Confused director tells The Daily Beast. “There were two ways to go, and instead of reaching out to a younger audience, just get more rigorous. Don’t pander. Don’t cut categories and say, ‘Well, nobody cares who edits.’ Bullsh*t. The industry should! And they do. But that’s been going on for a while.”
MOVIES
Primetimer

Check out Maya Rudolph as a billionaire in Apple TV+ comedy Loot

Loot, premiering June 24, reteams Rudolph with Forever creators Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard. In Loot, Rudolph plays billionaire Molly Novak, whose ultra-rich lifestyle spirals out of control when her husband of 20 years betrays her. She hits rock bottom and becomes tabloid fodder, as she gets the surprising news that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez plays Salinas, joined by Ron Funches, Joel Kim Booster and Nat Faxon.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Primetimer

Peacock's Forays Into TV-MA Comedy Are Off-Brand AF

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. On Thursday, Peacock is dropping the first season of Killing It, a comedy that it says makes fun of “America’s quasi-religious obsession with entrepreneurship and wealth.” In the opening minute of the show, our hero Craig is gazing out the balcony of his luxurious seaside condo. He turns around, looks us in the eye and says:
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Noel Fielding to star as legendary British Highwayman Dick Turpin on an Apple TV+ comedy/adventure series

The Great British Bake Off star's untitled show "follows Fielding as the most famous, but least likely of highway robbers whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair," per Deadline. "Together with his gang of loveable rogues, Dick rides the highs and lows of celebrity — and does what he can to escape the clutches of the Thief Taker General."
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Russian Doll’ Season 2 Tears Itself (and Season 1’s Pitch-Perfect Ending) Apart In Search of Something New: TV Review

Click here to read the full article. In its first incarnation, “Russian Doll” felt as close to complete as any TV show ever gets. With those first eight episodes, delving deep into the minds of jaded New Yorkers Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) and back out again, creators Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland had achieved something truly heady, unnerving, and spectacular. It’s rare for a show half as ambitious, or willing to throw itself at the wall over and over again to see if it sticks, to find a way to satisfactorily wrap itself up. But this...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
28K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy