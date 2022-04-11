Larry David says Curb Your Enthusiasm will be back for Season 12

"Who would have predicted that an ABC sitcom about teachers would be this exciting?" says Kevin Fallon. "Or that it would somehow become the buzziest comedy of the season? Not a Netflix dark comedy. Not a bingeable Hulu series starring some major movie star. It’s what we once thought was going extinct: a network comedy series that everyone is talking about." Abbott Elementary, Fallon adds, is "the rare The Office-inspired series to make the mockumentary earnestly work...But it’s not just that Abbott Elementary is good that made its first-season run feel remarkable. It’s the rare show that is 'cool' and 'buzzy' in online circles that typically prefer to obsess over line readings in Succession or theorize about plot points in Severance...This is a series that is not only incredibly popular—it’s the most-tweeted comedy of the year, and ABC’s biggest comedy hit since Modern Family—but also has the kind of online 'cred' that’s typically reserved for a Fleabag or Mad Men. This isn’t The Big Bang Theory being a smash and social media snobs rolling their eyes. It’s an earnest, heartwarming broadcast comedy watched by most of America, but also the coolest show on TV."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 36 MINUTES AGO