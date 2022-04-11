John Oliver says goodbye to "Business Daddy" AT&T with double middle fingers

“Oh man, I’ve missed you guys,” Noah said at the top of his monologue Monday. “And I’m so sorry that we were separated for two years. In hindsight, I shouldn’t have left that Tupperware open in Wuhan. My bad, guys. The important part is, we’re all here together again, and the reunion sex is gonna be amazing.” Noah returned to his old studio to tape Monday's episode. It was also Noah's first Daily Show back since March 18, when he went on a hiatus to prepare to host the Grammys. So of course, he addressed the Will Smith slap and the actor's punishment. “When I first saw the headline, I thought this was the worst punishment ever, but then I heard he still gets to keep his Oscar and he can still win Oscars! So in many ways, this isn’t a punishment. This is a favor!” Noah joked.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO