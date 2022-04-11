ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Oliver says goodbye to "Business Daddy" AT&T with double middle fingers

 1 day ago
During a segment in which the Last Week Tonight host noted that his anti-OAN slams made it into the alt-right network's...

CinemaBlend

Fired Wendy Williams Show DJ Shares Fun Reunion Pic With Host, Clearly Doesn't Want To Hear About TV Problems

Even if you’re not a long-time fan of The Wendy Williams Show, you probably know by now that the host has been the subject of a number of rumors, conflicting reports, and even had to take legal action for a number of things in recent weeks, as she faces not returning to her beloved talk show. But, with Williams’ series having been canceled back in February (to be replaced by guest host Sherri Shepherd's new show, Sherri, in the fall), Williams has now reunited with a former employee, DJ Boof, who seems to not be interested in any of her TV show troubles.
HollywoodLife

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Bombshell: Why Season 31 Won’t Be On ABC

Talk about a ballroom shocker. ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 31 will not air on ABC after 30 seasons with the network. So, what’s happening with the beloved show?. Big changes are ahead for Dancing With the Stars. The show has been a Monday night staple for years. However, that will no longer be the case going forward. NBA star Iman Shumpert was recently crowned the season 30 champion in November 2021.
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Jumping to ABC for New Show

In advance of This Is Us' series finale, one of the show's stars is making their move to a new network. Deadline reported that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on This Is Us, is set to headline a new pilot comedy for ABC. The single-camera comedy is set to be titled The Son In Law.
John Oliver
Primetimer

Rae Allen, Tony-winning actress on The Sopranos, All in the Family, Soap and Seinfeld, dies at 95

Allen guest-starred on five Sopranos Season 5 episodes as Quintina Blundetto, Tony Soprano's aunt and the mother of Steve Buscemi's Tony Blundetto. Additionally, Allen had recurring roles on All in the Family, as Edith Bunker’s cousin Amelia, and Soap, as Judge Betty Small. Allen also guest-starred on Seinfeld as an unemployment benefits administrator who deals with George Costanza.
UPI News

Syndicated talk show 'Maury' canceled after 31 years

March 20 (UPI) -- Syndicated daytime talk show Maury is ending its 31-year run in September. Deadline, People and The Hollywood Reporter reported the news Saturday. Hosted by Maury Povich, the salacious show specialized in real romantic dramas, particularly ones centering on paternity questions. Povich, 83, is expected to retire...
Connecticut Post

DirecTV, Which Plans to Drop OAN, Is Picking Up Fox Nation

Satellite-distributor DirecTV, which weeks ago unveiled plans to drop conservative outlet OAN, still wants to offer viewers right-leaning content. The company said it had already begun to offer Fox Nation, the subscription-video service that acts as a companion service to Fox News Channel. Fox Nation is being made available as a “premium add-on” for DirecTV subscribers, the company said. As part of a new pact, Fox Weather, a recently launched ad-supported streaming product, will debut on DirecTV Stream, the company’s stand-alone on-demand service, starting March 29.
Variety

Alec Baldwin’s ‘Match Game’ Canceled at ABC, Along With ‘Card Sharks’ and More as Network Firms Up Summer Plans (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. The Alec Baldwin-hosted “Match Game” isn’t expected to return to ABC, as the Alphabet web begins to firm up its plans for its annual game show-heavy summer lineup. Also unlikely to return are “Card Sharks,” “Celebrity Dating Game” and “The Hustler,” while “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Press Your Luck” and “The $100,000 Pyramid” are expected to be back. The fate of “Match Game” had been the source of speculation in the wake of Baldwin’s accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the independent production “Rust” last fall. But ABC’s decision to cancel “Match...
IndieWire

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael Comes Out as Gay Ahead of ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut

Click here to read the full article. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael has come out as gay in his new HBO comedy special, “Rothaniel,” which premieres April 1. The special was filmed in February 2022 at the Blue Note Jazz Club, across from the Comedy Cellar, in New York City. Carmichael tells stories of his family history, plus his own coming-out process, in “Rothaniel.” As reported by Variety, Carmichael recalls catching his father cheating and relating to having a “secret.” “After that was out in the open, I was left alone feeling like a liar, because I had a secret, one that I kept from...
Primetimer

Trevor Noah tapes his first Daily Show before a live studio audience in two years

“Oh man, I’ve missed you guys,” Noah said at the top of his monologue Monday. “And I’m so sorry that we were separated for two years. In hindsight, I shouldn’t have left that Tupperware open in Wuhan. My bad, guys. The important part is, we’re all here together again, and the reunion sex is gonna be amazing.” Noah returned to his old studio to tape Monday's episode. It was also Noah's first Daily Show back since March 18, when he went on a hiatus to prepare to host the Grammys. So of course, he addressed the Will Smith slap and the actor's punishment. “When I first saw the headline, I thought this was the worst punishment ever, but then I heard he still gets to keep his Oscar and he can still win Oscars! So in many ways, this isn’t a punishment. This is a favor!” Noah joked.
Primetimer

Discovery completes its $43 billion merger with WarnerMedia

"The combination will unite such disparate assets as HBO, CNN and the nearly 100-year-old Warner Bros film studio with unscripted programming juggernauts like Food Network, HGTV and 90 Day Fiancé," explains Deadline's Dae Hayes. "It is the most consequential media merger since Disney bought most of 21st Century Fox in 2019, and it leaves the kinds of questions that that mega-deal prompted about comings and goings in the executive ranks."
Primetimer

Apple TV+ renews Severance for Season 2

The dystopian workplace drama starring Adam Scott will officially be back for a second season. “Thanks to creator Dan Erickson, the brilliant Ben Stiller, and an incomparable cast and crew, Severance has imagined an existence that’s equal parts riveting and enthralling as viewers around the globe can’t get enough of these rich characters,” Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss said in a statement. “We’re excited to go deeper into this wholly unique world and unpack more layers of Lumon in Season 2.”
Primetimer

Journalists are the unsung heroes of tech scam series The Dropout, WeCrashed and Super Pumped

"You might have noticed that these are shows largely populated not by anti-heroes, but by evil billionaire villains," says Dustin Rowles. "Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout, Travis Kalanick in Super Pumped, and Adam and Rebekah Neumann on WeCrashed. The stories all also follow a similar formula: The tech founder comes up with a great idea and raises hundreds of millions of dollars in investment capital, but as their companies 'disrupt' and grow on their way to IPO status, so do the egos and greedy appetites of the founders. While hubris eventually brings them all down, that’s only part of the story. What few people are acknowledging about these villain-led series is that there is a common hero in all three: Journalists. All of the tech grifters engage in despicable behavior, but it’s good reporting and a lot of help from whistleblowers that bring that behavior to light."
Primetimer

Noel Fielding to star as legendary British Highwayman Dick Turpin on an Apple TV+ comedy/adventure series

The Great British Bake Off star's untitled show "follows Fielding as the most famous, but least likely of highway robbers whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair," per Deadline. "Together with his gang of loveable rogues, Dick rides the highs and lows of celebrity — and does what he can to escape the clutches of the Thief Taker General."
Primetimer

AMC Networks greenlights Orphan Black sequel series Echoes

Orphan Black: Echoes, premiering in 2023, "is set in the near future and takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence, per Variety. "It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a story of love and betrayal." AMC Networks has given Orphan Black: Echoes, which is expected to air on AMC and AMC+, a 10-episode order.
Primetimer

Abbott Elementary's first season was "perfect" and "cool"

"Who would have predicted that an ABC sitcom about teachers would be this exciting?" says Kevin Fallon. "Or that it would somehow become the buzziest comedy of the season? Not a Netflix dark comedy. Not a bingeable Hulu series starring some major movie star. It’s what we once thought was going extinct: a network comedy series that everyone is talking about." Abbott Elementary, Fallon adds, is "the rare The Office-inspired series to make the mockumentary earnestly work...But it’s not just that Abbott Elementary is good that made its first-season run feel remarkable. It’s the rare show that is 'cool' and 'buzzy' in online circles that typically prefer to obsess over line readings in Succession or theorize about plot points in Severance...This is a series that is not only incredibly popular—it’s the most-tweeted comedy of the year, and ABC’s biggest comedy hit since Modern Family—but also has the kind of online 'cred' that’s typically reserved for a Fleabag or Mad Men. This isn’t The Big Bang Theory being a smash and social media snobs rolling their eyes. It’s an earnest, heartwarming broadcast comedy watched by most of America, but also the coolest show on TV."
