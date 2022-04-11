ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simon Cowell Says I'm Done With Botox, Made Me Look Like 'Horror Film'

Cover picture for the articleSimon Cowell is done with face fillers, because he says it turned his mug into a "horror film." Simon looked ... different at the Kids' Choice Awards 2022 as he sauntered in ... actually, remarkably different -- in a good way. Simon posed with other judges from...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Botox#Horror Film
