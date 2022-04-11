Zoo, animal sanctuaries take precautions against bird flu

Morry Gash - staff, AP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin zoos and animal sanctuaries are taking precautions against the avian flu by limiting tours, closing aviaries and implementing other safety measures to protect birds against the highly contagious disease.

At the Heartland Farm Sanctuary in Verona, public and private tours are on hiatus. And, the sanctuary’s chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese and emus are quarantined in a barn for protection.

Milwaukee County Zoo’s aviary is temporarily closed to protect its birds, which include flamingos, hornbills, vultures, penguins and ostriches. The avian flu was initially detected in Wisconsin on a Jefferson County poultry farm.