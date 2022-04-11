ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

Zoo, animal sanctuaries take precautions against bird flu

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bLyfU_0f5hjCxU00
Morry Gash - staff, AP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin zoos and animal sanctuaries are taking precautions against the avian flu by limiting tours, closing aviaries and implementing other safety measures to protect birds against the highly contagious disease.

At the Heartland Farm Sanctuary in Verona, public and private tours are on hiatus. And, the sanctuary’s chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese and emus are quarantined in a barn for protection.

Milwaukee County Zoo’s aviary is temporarily closed to protect its birds, which include flamingos, hornbills, vultures, penguins and ostriches. The avian flu was initially detected in Wisconsin on a Jefferson County poultry farm.

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

NEW Zoo moves some birds indoors after avian flu confirmed in Wisconsin

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - The NEW Zoo is taking steps to protect its flock from the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI. The park, located in Suamico, says Protecting our Flock signs indicate some birds have been temporarily moved inside for their safety. HPAI has been confirmed in a commercial...
SUAMICO, WI
JC Post

Sunset Zoo takes action to protect animals from Avian Influenza

Manhattan— Sunset Zoo is taking prevention protocol measures to protect the animals in their care at Sunset Zoo, according to a media release from the zoo. Members of the zoo's veterinary Exotic Animal Care Team from Kansas State University are working closely with the animal care staff at Sunset Zoo to implement procedures necessary to protect the animals in our care.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Verona, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
Verona, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
State
Wisconsin State
City
Verona, WI
City
Madison, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Sanctuaries#Birds#Zoos#Bird Flu#Ap#Milwaukee County Zoo
WECT

Bird flu is spreading in North Carolina

Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River. The Leland Planning Board approved a text amendment for a development proposal, at a meeting Tuesday evening, for a project on a piece of land across from downtown Wilmington, with a recommended height restriction. Homeowner...
WILMINGTON, NC
People

Rescue Flight Helps 21 Dogs — Including Puppies Saved from Slaughterhouse Truck — Find Love

Twenty-one rescue dogs are on their way to getting the happy homes they deserve after a traumatic start to life. According to a press release from Lady Freethinker, the animal rescue nonprofit helped coordinate a rescue flight with the World of Angels Foundation from China to Vancouver, Canada, for the 21 canines. Rescuers saved the dogs from dangerous situations across China, including the dog meat trade and puppy mills, reports Lady Freethinker.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
pethelpful.com

9 of the Cutest Small Dog Breeds

Dr. Mark is a veterinarian. He has been working with dogs for more than 40 years. The votes are in! Discover which small dog breeds take home the title for cutest canine. Of course, "cuteness" is subject to personal opinion, but majority rules. The Cutest Small Dog Breeds. Affenpinscher. Japanese...
PETS
Gillian Sisley

Mother Dog Refuses to Eat Until Puppies are Fed

The love of a mother can be found across all species. Abandoning an animal is considered a form of animal abuse. A survey from the Humane Society of the United States found that domestic violence victims reported that their abuser would often harm the pets in the household as well with their rage. 88% of households that were being supervised due to child abuse were also found to have animal abuse taking place as well.
Little Apple Post

More cases of bird flu are detected

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials say a strain of bird flu has shown up in two more Kansas counties. The Kansas Dept. of Agriculture announced Friday that samples show cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in two non-commercial backyard mixed-species flocks (poultry), one in Dickinson Co. and the other in rural Sedgwick Co.
KANSAS STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy