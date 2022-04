Line by line and brick by plastic brick, a team of four home-schooled middle-school students from Rock County built and programmed their way to be selected to take part in an international FIRST Lego League competition later this spring. Team 2x4, comprised of Anna Turner and Garrett, Kelby and Evan Schneider, was selected from more than 200 teams in Wisconsin based on its performance in regional, sectional and state competitions, according to a news release. ...

ROCK COUNTY, WI ・ 26 DAYS AGO