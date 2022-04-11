ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Miguel, CA

Death notices for April 3-5

By News Staff
North County death notices

  • Betty Jean Cazaly, age 83, of San Miguel, passed away on Sunday, April 3.
  • Randal Burgess, age 63, of Templeton, passed away on Tuesday, April 5.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

