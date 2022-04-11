Death notices for April 3-5

– The executive board of SLO County Distillers has unanimously elected Aaron Bergh as their new president. Bergh, master distiller, and proprietor of Calwise Spirits, is known “as the guy who leads by example and sets his sights on new horizons,” according to the board. First on his agenda, “I’m looking forward to keeping the momentum going and putting SLO County on the map as the premier destination for California craft spirits,” says Berg.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO